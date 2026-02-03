Product News / E-MTB: With the new Pivot Shuttle LT, Pivot presents the latest evolution of its long-travel e-enduro bike. The Americans have not only updated the drive system but also given the carbon fiber machine a level of adjustability that should satisfy even seasoned mechanics and geometry fanatics. With 170 mm of front travel, a massive 800 Wh battery, and the brand-new Bosch Gen 5 system, the Shuttle LT is uncompromisingly aimed at steep, technical, and fast terrain. We took a closer look at the details of this high-end machine.

When Pivot unveils a new bike, you can generally assume that the engineers around founder Chris Cocalis haven't settled for anything less than top-notch. The new Shuttle LT is no exception. At first glance, the silhouette remains true to its predecessor, but under the hood – and especially at the frame's junctions – a lot has changed. Pivot is clearly positioning the Shuttle LT as an "Enduro Electrified." The target group? Riders who refuse to compromise on descents but demand the full support of a powerful e-drive system on climbs.







With 162 mm of rear travel, controlled by the proven dw-link suspension, and robust 170 mm forks up front, this bike clearly encroaches on the territory of super enduro and freeride bikes. Pivot's attention to weight is evident from the scales: the lightest builds are said to weigh in at under 23,5 kilograms – a respectable figure for a full-power e-bike with a removable battery and ample suspension travel.

The Pivot Shuttle LT 2026: Technical Specifications

Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Suspension travel: 170 mm front / 162 mm rear

170 mm front / 162 mm rear wheel size: 29-inch (standard), mullet option (29/27,5″) possible via flip chip

29-inch (standard), mullet option (29/27,5″) possible via flip chip Rear triangle standard: Super Boost Plus 157 x 12 mm

Super Boost Plus 157 x 12 mm System weight: Maximum permissible weight of 149 kg (rider + bike + equipment)

Maximum permissible weight of 149 kg (rider + bike + equipment) Classification: ASTM Category 4

Heart of the drive system: Bosch Performance Line CX & CX Race

Pivot is fully committed to Bosch for its drive system, equipping the new Shuttle LT with the latest generation of the market leader's motors. Depending on the model variant, the Bosch Performance Line CX or the renowned CX Race motor are used. With up to 100 Nm of torque and a maximum support level of up to 400%, these motors deliver powerful acceleration. A particularly exciting feature: Pivot has installed a massive 800 Wh PowerTube battery, which is removable and integrated into the downtube. To access the battery, the motor cover must be unscrewed, after which it can be pulled downwards out of the frame.







For those who find "far" not far enough, the frame design offers space for the Bosch PowerMore 250 range extender. This boosts the total capacity to an impressive 1050 Wh – enough power for epic Alpine tours without needing to recharge. Pivot has thought of everything: A specially designed cover for the charging port can be removed when using the extender, significantly simplifying everyday use.







Custom geometry: A feast for tinkerers

The geometry of the 2026 Pivot Shuttle LT is difficult to describe in general terms, because where other manufacturers might install a flip chip, Pivot goes all out with the new Shuttle LT. The bike is brimming with adjustment options that allow the rider to precisely tailor the geometry and suspension to their own preferences and the specific terrain. Let's take a look at the toolbox.

Slacky McSteepTube – The name says it all

Behind the humorous name (Pivot demonstrates self-irony here) lies a patented design for adjusting the seat angle. An insert in the seat tube allows the effective seat angle to be adjusted between a steep 78 degrees and a somewhat more moderate 76,5 degrees.

The idea behind it is simple but effective: Riders tackling long, steep climbs in the Alps benefit from the 78-degree setting, which maintains plenty of pressure on the front wheel. Conversely, those riding on undulating terrain like Moab (or on local trails in the low mountain ranges) might prefer the 76,5-degree option to reduce hand pressure on flat sections. While the conversion requires loosening the seatpost, it's a feature unique to this bike.







Geometry Flip-Chip

Classic, but effective: A flip chip on the shock mount allows adjustment of the bottom bracket height and head angle.

Low setting: Ideal for high speed, steep terrain, and maximum stability. The head angle is a shallow 64 degrees.

High setting: Slightly raises the bottom bracket and steepens the head angle by 0,5 degrees. This results in more agile handling on technical, rocky terrain and increased ground clearance while pedaling.

Important to know: Pivot uses the high setting as standard for mullet setups (29″ front / 27,5″ rear) to keep the geometry balanced despite the smaller rear wheel.

Swinger Dropout: Chainstay length and wheel size







Another highlight is the adjustable dropout, called the "Swinger Dropout." It not only allows for an 8 mm adjustment of the chainstay length, but is also key to choosing the right wheelset. The Shuttle LT can be ridden as a pure 29er or in a MX (mullet) setup.

Adjusting the chainstay length noticeably changes the bike's character: short chainstays for more playful cornering, long chainstays for maximum stability at high speeds. Since this also requires rotating the brake caliper adapter, the conversion isn't something you can just do on the trail, but it's a great option for setting up your bike in your home workshop.

Pivot Shuttle LT 2026 Geo (high) SM MD LG XL Reach (mm) 443 468 483 503 Stacks (in mm) 639 649 657 666 seat tube (in mm) 378 399 432 470 Top tube (flat) (in mm) 605 632 649 671 Top tube (steep) (in mm) 584 612 629 652 head tube (in mm) 110 120 130 140 Steering angle (in °) 64 64 64 64 Seat angle (flat) (in °) 76.5 76.5 76.5 76.5 Seat angle (steep) (in °) 78 78 78 78 Chainstay (short) (in mm) 443 443 443 443 Chainstay (long) (in mm) 451 451 451 451 Wheelbase (short) (in mm) 1232 1261 1281 1305 Wheelbase (long) (in mm) 1240 1269 1288 1313

Pivot Shuttle LT 2026 Geo (low) SM MD LG XL Reach (mm) 434 459 473 494 Stacks (in mm) 645 655 664 673 seat tube (in mm) 378 399 432 470 Top tube (flat) (in mm) 607 634 651 674 Top tube (steep) (in mm) 586 613 631 654 head tube (in mm) 110 120 130 140 Steering angle (in °) 63.2 63.2 63.2 63.2 Seat angle (flat) (in °) 75.7 75.7 75.7 75.7 Seat angle (steep) (in °) 77.2 77.2 77.2 77.2 Chainstay (short) (in mm) 443 443 443 443 Chainstay (long) (in mm) 451 451 451 451 Wheelbase (short) (in mm) 1232 1261 1281 1305 Wheelbase (long) (in mm) 1240 1269 1288 1313







Chassis and kinematics: dw-link with progression tuning

The dw-link rear suspension has been Pivot's trademark for years and is known for its neutral pedaling performance combined with sensitive suspension action. With the Shuttle LT, Pivot takes it a step further and integrates a Progressivity Flip-Chip at the lower damper eye.

Progressive Setting: Delivered as standard, this setting offers more end-stroke progression. Ideal for aggressive riders, jumps, and – very importantly – for use with coil shocks.

Linear Setting: For riders who like to fully utilize the suspension travel and prefer a "plusher" ride feel throughout the entire stroke.

Speaking of dampers: Pivot specifies the Shuttle LT with metric trunnion-mount dampers (205 mm x 65 mm).







Technical features and standards

Pivot uses the Super Boost Plus 157 standard for the rear triangle. This results in extremely stiff wheels and allows for ample tire clearance (up to 2.6 inches with 27,5") despite the short chainstays. The downside: Those wanting to swap wheels are somewhat limited in their hub selection, although availability has improved slightly.

The cable routing is neatly done, but Pivot (thanks to many mechanics) has opted against integrating the cables through the headset. Instead, the cables run laterally into the frame in the classic way. This makes cockpit maintenance much easier.







Pivot Shuttle LT 2026: Features and Models

Let's address the elephant in the room: Pivot bikes have never been bargains, and the Shuttle LT is no exception. Prices start at a sporty €9.300, and the top model comes in at nearly €15.000. The components on both top models are impressive, while the "entry-level" model, at over €9.000, requires some more painful compromises. Intriguingly, the Shuttle LT Pro, like the top model, uses the Fox Podium fork, but in this case, the Performance Elite version, which is making its market debut. All models share the same tires: Continental Kryptotal front and rear, Super Soft up front and Soft in the rear. Somewhat surprisingly, Pivot has opted for an enduro version of the tire instead of the downhill casing on the rear.

By the way: Anyone who wants a Live Valve Neo suspension system can have it as an additional option for the top model – for a further 1.450 euros extra…







Overview of the build kits

Pivot Shuttle LT Ride Shuttle LT Pro Shuttle LT Team



Drive: Bosch PerformanceLine CX

Battery pack: 800 Wh

Circuit: SRAM Eagle 90 Mechanical Transmission

Fork: Fox 38 performance

Mute: Fox Float

brakes: SRAM Maven Bronze

impellers: DT Swiss H1900 Price: EUR 9.299 Drive: Bosch Performance Line CX Race

Battery pack: 800 Wh

Circuit: SRAM X0 Transmission

Fork: Fox Podium Performance Elite GripX2

Mute: Fox Float

brakes: SRAM Maven Silver

impellers: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH



Price: EUR 12.299



Drive: Bosch Performance Line CX Race

Battery pack: 800 Wh

Circuit: SRAM XX Transmission

Fork: Fox Podium Factory GripX2

Mute: Fox Float X2 Performance Elite

brakes: SRAM Maven Ultimate

impellers: DT Swiss HXC 1501 Price: EUR 14.999





The Pivot Shuttle LT 2026 on the web

https://eu.pivotcycles.com