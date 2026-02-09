Bulls Clunker EVO: The new e-urban bike from Cologne is sure to put a smile on your face with its 90s-inspired colors and successful drive system. It also features a virtually invisible integrated lighting system that promises plenty of brightness for nighttime cruising.

Anyone who sees the new Bulls Clunker EVO can only come to one conclusion: "The e-bike is getting younger and younger." The Cologne-based company has transformed the almost exclusively black e-urban bike into a colorful "cargo bike light," which at first glance seems to differ from the old-school mountain bike with a rigid fork only by its front basket. Incidentally, it also gets its name "Clunker" from this – that's what the MTB pioneers called the converted "cruiser" bikes they used for their adventurous downhill runs in the late 1970s. And so, this colorful bike completes the circle: from everyday bike to downhill fun machine and back again to all-round use.







So much for the look back at bicycle history – now to the bike itself: It is, of course, motorized, specifically with the compact Bafang rear hub motor that Bulls has already used in other models – for example, the Grinder EVO, which has since been replaced by a more powerful model with a Bosch SX motor. With a torque of 30 Newton meters, the Bafang might not be powerful enough for sporty e-bikes; however, its smooth power delivery is perfectly adequate for everyday use. The hub motor provides more than sufficient assistance when starting, on inclines, and against the wind – and it does so quite reliably, especially since Bulls includes a fairly large 520 watt-hour battery.

Bulls Clunker EVO: Rear motor with harmonious support

Another pleasant aspect of the Bulls is that it is “analog”: While many e-urban bikes with hub motors have to be operated via app, the Cologne-based company specifies a compact control unit from the “FIT” modular system – complete with a small display and easily distinguishable buttons.







Bulls has also come up with something special for the luggage rack. It's not attached to the frame, but to the fork – more precisely, it sits on the steerer tube, thus framing the frame's head tube. This means the basket moves with the steering, which is important because a compact yet very bright front light (100 lux) is integrated into the rack. There's also an integrated rear light in the seatpost, which again fits with the basket's design: The combination of a rear light in the seatpost and carrying luggage at the back is quite inconvenient, as any luggage would obscure the rear light.

Relaxed-sporty sitting posture

The front basket means the head tube is the same length on all four frame sizes of the Clunker; therefore, the riding position on a smaller model is somewhat more upright relative to the frame size. Taller riders should be able to compensate for this to some extent with longer arms. Overall, the riding position is similar to that of a relaxed gravel bike, and the handling should also be more agile than sluggish. The Bulls Clunker EVO also borrows its eleven-speed derailleur from off-road bikes, with a very wide 11-51 cassette. This makes the drivetrain an excellent match for the motor, as what it lacks in torque can be compensated for with a lower gear and a high cadence.







Everything comes together nicely on the new Bulls Clunker EVO, and the striking paint finishes perfectly complement the modern urban cycling feel. White and gold should appeal to the more elegantly inclined city dweller, while purple and turquoise exudes trendy 90s tracksuit charm. The 2-speed version is also charming.999 The relatively moderate price of €1000 could mean that the new e-urban bike will soon be seen cruising through the (Cologne) city more often, and it will be hard to miss.

