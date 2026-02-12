Gobao - Shift your Perspective

Spectrum: Gobao is a developer and manufacturer of e-bike drive systems. For over 20 years, Gobao has combined precise engineering with digital development expertise and in-depth experience in micromobility. With "Shift your Perspective," the brand now presents its new brand claim. This stands for an attitude that unites collaborative development, technological depth, and the courage to rethink established approaches.

With more than 1.500 With employees worldwide and over 650 patents, Gobao is one of the industry's most technologically experienced providers. Through a flexible systems approach, Gobao supports OEMs in efficiently bringing high-performance, connected, and individually configurable e-bike concepts into series production. The new brand claim, "Shift your Perspective," is a call to OEMs, retailers, and users to rethink e-mobility. With over two decades of experience in e-micromobility and thousands of successful e-bike systems already in use, Gobao has proven its expertise in development, integration, and series production. Building on this foundation, the company is now driving the next generation of e-bike systems – integrated, connected, and consistently designed to meet market needs.







The new brand claim also reflects the strategic direction: co-engineering, open platform architectures, and customized system integration. OEMs are intended to benefit from flexibly designed drive and control systems that can be individually configured and seamlessly integrated into existing framework concepts. According to the company, another key advantage for partners is the high delivery capacity of the systems. Gobao offers flexible production capacities and scalable solutions that enable both startups and established brands to bring innovative models to market reliably and predictably, the manufacturer added.

Gobao will present further and more in-depth information at the upcoming Eurobike trade fair – including testing opportunities for new drive systems and software solutions.







Website: www.gobao-ebike.com