The new Giant Stance E+ Generation (MY27)

Product news: Giant has completely redesigned its Stance E+ entry-level e-MTB full-suspension series. Powered by the new SyncDrive Pro 3X motor with up to 800 W of power and 100 Nm of torque, and equipped with the EnergyPak Smart battery, the Stance E+ is designed to effortlessly tackle even steep climbs and technical sections. The trail geometry and FlexPoint suspension have also been optimized.

With the new Stance E+, Giant presents its completely redesigned entry-level series of full-suspension e-MTBs – more powerful, modern, and versatile than ever. Equipped with the new E+ system and optimized motor technology, perfectly tuned trail geometry, and revised FlexPoint suspension, the Stance E+ aims to open up entirely new possibilities for riders on the trails.







The new SyncDrive Pro 3X motor system and the EnergyPak Smart battery work together to deliver a significant boost in power and torque. The new motor provides up to 800W of peak power and 100Nm of torque, making steep climbs easier and technical sections simpler to tackle. Building on the lightweight 2,6kg design of the Pro 3 motor, it offers an 11% improvement in torque-to-weight ratio.

The new Giant E+ system promises simple, intuitive operation and complete control. The new RideControl Dash 2 control unit features a high-resolution 1,5-inch color display, integrated into the handlebars and grips for optimal comfort. The RideControl app also allows riders to precisely adjust the motor output via smartphone to their individual riding style and the terrain.







The FlexPoint single-pivot suspension system with 140 mm of active rear travel, combined with optimized trail geometry and a 150 mm travel fork, is designed to ensure a confident ride on any terrain. A steeper 76,5-degree seat tube angle allows the rider a more powerful and efficient climbing position, while a slacker 64,5-degree head tube angle and a lower bottom bracket lower the center of gravity for increased stability and control.

The MY27 Giant Stance E+ series comprises three models. The top model is the Stance E+ 0, featuring a Fox 36 Rhythm Air suspension fork, Fox Float X shock, Shimano Deore XT components, and a Giant EnergyPak 800Wh battery. It costs €5.499,00. Also available with the larger battery, but with more affordable components, is the Stance E+ 1, priced at €4.499,00.999The Stance E+ 2 with Giant EnergyPak 625Wh is available for €00. The new models are available in stores now.







Website: www.giant-bicycles.com/de