Product news: With the new Advent MX, Microshift is launching a high-performance enduro drivetrain designed to enable fast and reliable shifting even under high loads. This provides ambitious riders and e-mountain bikers not only with a torque-resistant alternative to conventional models, but also with an affordable one.

The heart of the Advent MX is a newly developed cassette with sprockets made of different materials and optimized shift ramps designed to enable smooth and precise gear changes, even under load. The chromoly steel sprockets (11-28 teeth) promise wear resistance and thus a long cassette lifespan, even under the high demands of e-bikes and enduro riding. The sprockets are also available individually to extend the cassette's lifespan and reduce maintenance costs.







The Advent MX derailleur features a redesigned mechanism intended to stabilize the drivetrain, minimize derailleur movement in rough terrain, and prevent chain derailment. It is offered in 10- and 11-speed versions with a wide cassette selection up to 11-50 teeth and various configurations to cover everything from entry-level bikes to high-performance enduro and e-mountain bike platforms – including XD accessories.

The Microshift Advent MX derailleurs are available from €59,99 and the shifters from €29,99.







Website: www.microshift.com