Test / E-MTB: The Huber brothers are an institution in mountaineering far beyond southern Germany. Now, Alexander and Thomas Huber have teamed up with the Raubling-based bike experts at Corratec. The result: the Corratec E-Power MTC 140 Huberbuam Pro. An e-bike not primarily designed for chasing record times on the trail, but as the ultimate tool for getting to the mountain. We tested whether the "Bike & Climb" concept works.

The "MTC" (Mountain Cross) series occupies a special position in Corratec's portfolio. They are the SUVs of the e-bike world – somewhere between a potent off-road machine and a practical workhorse. It's only logical that this very platform was chosen as the basis for the "Huberbuam" edition. Anyone familiar with these two extreme climbers knows that efficiency, robustness, and the ascent to the top are paramount.

The idea behind the bike is simple: the e-bike serves as a means of access. Instead of exhausting themselves on the hike to the base of the wall or the start of a via ferrata, mountaineers use the electric assistance. They arrive warmed up, but not burned out – and compared to driving to the last trailhead, they also help protect the environment.







Solid foundation from the Alpine foothills

Visually, the Huberbuam Pro makes no secret of its purpose. The "Bike n Climb" badge on the top tube says it all. The foundation is the proven MTC aluminum frame with 140 mm of travel. Corratec has opted for a classic four-bar linkage with a horizontal rocker link – a design we know from Raubling and which is valued for its reliability. The main frame, in particular, is beautifully designed: flowing lines and smoothed welds are reminiscent of the design language of carbon fiber.

In terms of geometry and design, the bike clearly positions itself as a good-natured all-rounder. This isn't a nervous enduro racing machine that demands a firm hand. Rather, the MTC signals even when stationary: "Hop on, I'll get you there safely." Weighing in at around 30 kilograms, the bike is definitely not lightweight, but in the context of its intended use – transporting rider and gear over rough terrain – this can certainly be interpreted as confidence-inspiring robustness.







Corratec E-Power MTC 140 Huberbuam: Equipment

A glance at the data sheet reveals that durability took precedence over flashy design in the specifications. At the heart of the drive system is the proven Bosch Performance Line CX motor. With up to 100 Newton meters of torque and up to 750 watts of peak power, the unit effortlessly powers even steep forest roads. The motor is supplied by a generous 800-watt-hour battery integrated into the downtube, which, to the delight of all touring cyclists, is also removable. Range anxiety on climbs should therefore be a non-issue.

We find the choice of drivetrain particularly exciting: Corratec has fitted the Shimano Cues 11-speed groupset with Linkglide technology. While this groupset didn't stand out in our previous tests for its lightning-fast shifting, it impressed us with its exceptionally low wear and smooth gear changes under load – exactly what's needed for an e-bike with high torque. Braking is handled by robust Shimano 4-piston brakes (MT420) and large brake rotors, which is essential given the bike's high overall weight and potential payload capacity.

The highlight: The load carrier

The truly unique feature of this model, however, is the rear rack. A special, extremely robust luggage rack has been installed to safely transport climbing ropes, backpacks, or even touring skis to the starting point. The solid metal construction offers a variety of attachment options and underscores the bike's expeditionary character. Here, function has clearly taken precedence over delicate design considerations.







Chassis and contact points

The RockShox suspension (Psylo Gold fork and Deluxe Select+ shock) is designed for quick and easy setup, even for those unfamiliar with suspension setups. It offers solid comfort without overwhelming the rider with dozens of dials for high- and low-speed compression damping.

Frame TCM 140 Fork RockShox Psylo Silver RC Drive Bosch CX Battery Bosch Power Tube 800 Suspension shocks RockShox Deluxe Select+ Wheels Aluminium Tire VR Swallow Johnny Watts Tire HR Swallow Johnny Watts Derailleur Shimano cues 11-speed Shifter Shimano cues 11-speed Crank Miranda DM Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano MT420 Brake discs Shimano 203/180 mm Seatpost KS Rage-i Saddle Selle Royal Essence Stem Alloy 31.8 Handlebar Alloy 760 mm







Schwalbe Johnny Watts tires serve as the contact point with the ground. These tires are typical SUV tires: a tread that rolls well on asphalt, combined with pronounced shoulder lugs that provide the necessary grip on gravel and forest tracks.

The Corratec E-Power MTC 140 Huberbuam Pro in practical testing

How does the Bavarian mountain express perform in its natural habitat? Our test impression confirms the specifications: The MTC 140 is an unfussy, extremely good-natured companion – not only, but especially in alpine terrain.







From the very first meters, it's clear that this bike has no sharp edges or corners that might bother the rider. The riding position is comfortable and offers good visibility, and the handling is intuitive. It's one of those bikes that almost everyone, from beginners to experienced cyclists, will feel comfortable on immediately.

The Bosch motor really shines on climbs. Whether a steep ramp or a long forest track, the power delivery is strong and consistent. The combination of the powerful motor and the Cues shifting system works superbly; the gear changes may not be crisp and sharp, but they are smooth and gentle on the components, even when shifting under load.







When the path becomes the trail

Leaving the wide forest roads and turning onto hiking trails or easier singletrack, the MTC demonstrates its resilience. Sure, at 30 kilograms, the bike doesn't dance nimbly over root-strewn sections like a lightweight carbon trail bike. But that's not its purpose. The suspension effortlessly absorbs bumps and instills a great deal of confidence. You never get the feeling that the bike is becoming nervous. It feels planted on the trail – a tank in the best possible way.

The Johnny Watts tires perform admirably on dry terrain and offer a good compromise, but reach their limits in deep mud or during very aggressive cornering compared to pure MTB knobby tires. However, for their intended use as an approach bike, they are an absolutely suitable choice.

The only time the bike's weight becomes noticeable is when handling it while stationary or loading it. Anyone who has to lift the bike over a fence should probably have eaten breakfast beforehand. However, this is compensated for by the peace of mind that this bike can withstand even rough treatment on a mountain.