Chrome products are always stylish. We tested several, from rain jackets to hip bags. Everything made a good impression. We only had minor complaints. We tested and found out if this also applies to the 34-liter version of the Garage bag.

The Barrage was part of a family of three backpacks. These are almost identical in design. They come in 18, 22, or 34 liters. We had the latter to test. The 34-liter version is available in black or "XRF," which is black with reflective elements. The two smaller versions are also available in green. The 34-liter Barrage costs €265 in black and €270 in XRF.







A closer look at Barrage 34:

With its large volume, this backpack is primarily aimed at urban cyclists and commuters. A closer look reveals a meticulous attention to detail. This starts with the custom solutions, such as the metal strap adjustment, which features the Chrome logo. The pre-shaped back panel, designed to provide padding, stability, and ventilation, as well as the chest strap closure, are also custom designs. Regarding materials, Chrome relies on proven materials. The majority of the backpack is made from recycled nylon, and a TPE fabric lining provides waterproofing. This gray lining also makes it easier to find items inside the backpack. Perhaps you've experienced this: finding something in a large black travel bag or backpack can feel a bit like groping in a black hole. The backpack features a large main compartment, which includes a laptop sleeve and a zippered pocket.







The laptop compartment should be large enough for almost any laptop, but also offers space for additional items such as magazines or other belongings. The zippered pocket is rather compact, ideally suited for a charger, power bank, or similar items. Behind the main compartment, there's another zippered pocket. This large, long pocket contains a lightweight plastic sandwich panel, which gives the entire backpack a degree of rigidity and stability. This panel can be removed if desired, making the backpack slightly lighter and more flexible, but also reducing its shape and stability somewhat. Theoretically, this pocket could also be used for additional storage. It's worth noting that the stated volume of 34 liters refers to the backpack with the top compressed. If the main compartment is fully utilized, the volume is closer to 38 liters.

There's an open-top pocket on both the left and right sides, perfect for storing items like a water bottle. Because the straps for the front mesh pocket (more on that later) are located directly above these pockets, they're also ideal for storing long items such as walking sticks, a poster tube, or similar items. This mesh pocket is made of nylon webbing and is perfect for holding a bicycle helmet, a jacket, or a bag of groceries. We appreciate that the mesh pocket is quite large and can be compressed using four straps, ensuring everything stays securely in place. Two additional zippered pockets of different sizes are located on the front, easily accessible from the left and right sides.







How does the Chrome Barrage 34 perform in practice?

As with other Chrome backpacks, we didn't miss a waist belt on the Barrage either. The good shape and stable back panel, achieved through the use of a pre-shaped back pad and an additional internal plastic plate, along with the well-made and shaped shoulder straps and chest strap, ensure a relatively secure fit. Those embarking on a tough off-road ride might miss a waist belt, but in that case, they would probably choose a different backpack, whether from Chrome or another manufacturer, that has a different design and a different volume.







The overall workmanship and handling leave the usual high-quality impression. The upper material, straps, buckles, and zippers are all flawless. There are also some details that are simply fun. This style and fun factor is certainly the reason why chrome products cost a bit more, and everyone has to decide for themselves if it's worth it. However, the Barrage 34 also impresses with its functionality, construction, and durability.

Barrage 34L Pack