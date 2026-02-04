BUFF BH Team 2026

Cycling: The 2026 season marks the tenth anniversary of the BUFF project – a success story that is now entering a new phase together with BH as the BUFF BH Team. The sporting structure of the mountain bike and gravel team remains unchanged, but will be specifically strengthened through the collaboration with BH to ensure continued competitiveness at the highest level.

The BUFF BH Team is embarking on a new chapter in its history. Following an extremely successful 2025 season, the team is starting a new phase alongside bicycle manufacturer BH, which will now serve as its technical partner. The rider lineup remains unchanged and continues to consist of a well-established and internationally renowned group of athletes in the XCM and gravel disciplines. The BUFF BH Team will be represented at the most important XCM and gravel races, including the Cape Epic, the Mediterranean Epic, and the European and World Championships. The race calendar has been deliberately selected to optimize performance for the season's highlights.







The team will start the 2026 season with two of the highest-performing XCM models from the BH portfolio. The BH Lynx Race is the benchmark model for marathon and stage races. With 120 mm of travel, low weight, and high efficiency thanks to the proven Split-Pivot technology, it is designed for the toughest and most technically demanding races on the international calendar. For races where low weight and maximum responsiveness are crucial, the team will use the BH Lynx SLS. This short-travel full-suspension bike combines high stiffness and precise handling with efficient rear suspension – also based on the Split-Pivot system.

BUFF BH Team: a well-established and internationally renowned team of drivers

Wout Alleman, second in the UCI XCM world rankings, runner-up in the 2025 HERO UCI Marathon World Cup, and reigning Belgian champion, has been among the absolute elite for years. Victories in races like the Mediterranean Epic and the 4 Islands Epic – alongside Hans Becking – underscore his consistency at the highest level. Hans Becking will enter his sixth season with the team in 2026. As the most experienced rider on the roster, he is one of the most well-known figures on the international scene and regularly finishes on the podium in both XCM and gravel racing.







Martin Stošek is currently at the peak of his career. The 2024 European Gravel Champion and Czech National Champion is among the strongest marathon riders internationally and is always a contender for top results in the most demanding races on the calendar. In the women's category, Rosa van Doorn will start 2026 as one of the most successful riders in the world. After two exceptional seasons, she leads the UCI XCM world rankings, is the 2024 European XCM Champion, and won the 2025 HERO UCI Marathon World Cup.

New colors and clear design language

With new colors and a clean design language, the team remains true to its tradition of visually standing out from the competition. BH has developed an exclusive design for the team bikes, which will also be available via the BH Unique personalization platform. The new Castelli jersey of the BUFF BH Team is inspired by the Golden Ratio – a symbol of the perfect balance between function and aesthetics. This idea is also intended to reflect the partnership between BH and BUFF: technical precision meets movement, identity, and athletic energy.

Website: www.bhbikes.com