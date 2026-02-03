Product news: With the REVIVE, BikeYoke offers a dropper post known for its reliability and smooth operation. Riders looking for a more affordable alternative might find the new BikeYoke DIVINE 2.0 to be their ideal seatpost. The DIVINE 2.0 not only comes with some notable updates, but also with a completely new 34.9mm line.

BikeYoke kicks off the new year with the launch of the DIVINE 2.0. This seatpost is aimed at riders seeking a durable, high-end dropper post that's more affordable than their top-of-the-line REVIVE model. The biggest innovations of the DIVINE 2.0 are the addition of 34,9 mm diameter and 213 mm travel options, previously exclusive to the REVIVE. Other features of the new post include automatic bleed (no spring action), a 360° rotating base for extra insertion depth when encountering obstacles, a low stack height (37 mm), and the ability to convert between 30,9 and 31,6 mm diameters.







According to the manufacturer, the BikeYoke DIVINE 2.0 is characterized by 20% less actuation force compared to the DIVINE 1.0 and reliable operation in very low temperatures (down to -10°C). The seatpost is also designed so that it can be completely disassembled and serviced at home by the user without special tools. Every single part is available as an affordable spare part. The DIVINE 2.0 is offered in travel lengths of 125, 160, 185, and 213 mm with three diameter options (30,9 / 31,6 / 34,9 mm). Depending on the diameter, the seatposts range in price from €259,00 to €299,00.

Website: www.bikeyoke.com