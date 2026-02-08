Zéfal is a brand steeped in history. The French company was founded in 1880, long before bikepacking was even a thing. It all started with simple yet ingenious bicycle components like toe clips and straps. Later, Zéfal made a name for itself primarily with innovative air pumps, which for decades were a staple in many workshops and jersey pockets. Today, the portfolio is significantly broader: in addition to pumps, water bottles, mudguards, locks, and lights, the range also includes modern luggage solutions. What sets Zéfal apart is its clear focus on practical application – many products are developed, manufactured, and tested under real-world conditions in its own factory in France. Sustainability is also taken seriously, for example, through the use of durable materials, short production routes, and high quality standards. With the Z-Adventure series, Zéfal also offers a well-designed range of bikepacking bags aimed at touring cyclists and adventurers looking for functional, robust, and uncomplicated solutions for their journeys.

Z ADVENTURE F5 handlebar bag

With the Z ADVENTURE F5, Zéfal has created a deliberately simple yet highly sophisticated handlebar bag for bikepacking. Its design consists of a flexible mounting bracket and a separate, waterproof dry bag that reliably protects the contents from rain and dirt. Robust, abrasion-resistant materials are used, ensuring durability and practicality. In addition to the tested size, the bag is also available in a 10-liter version. In testing, the Z ADVENTURE F5 impressed above all with its simplicity and high degree of flexibility: the mounting bracket can be attached to the handlebars quickly and easily, while the adjustable Velcro straps allow for a good fit on different cockpits. Since the bracket is not rigid, unlike many other bags in the test, it can be positioned very close to the handlebars without interfering with the hands. The waterproof dry bag, which is further secured against slippage with Velcro, is a particularly welcome feature. Overall, the Z ADVENTURE F5 impresses with its clean workmanship and high level of flexibility.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 38 × 15 × 15 cm

Weight: 320 g

Packing volume: 5 l







Z ADVENTURE T1 & T3 top tube bags

Zéfal has expanded its bikepacking range with the Z ADVENTURE T1 and Z ADVENTURE T3 top tube bags, which are identical in their basic design and clearly focused on functionality. Both bags are made of robust, durable materials, are waterproof, and have reinforced sides, allowing them to retain their shape even when fully loaded. The differences lie inside: The T1 features an open mesh pocket, an integrated key holder, and a cable port for charging devices on the go. The T3 also offers a small mesh pocket, plus a repositionable divider, but lacks the key holder and cable port found in the T1. In testing, the variable mounting system of both models impressed us, as all attachment points – except the rear one – can be flexibly repositioned, allowing for easy adaptation to different frame sizes. We were less impressed with the Velcro straps, which are quite stiff and relatively difficult to position neatly on the bike; more flexible solutions would have been preferable. Nevertheless, the bags remained firmly and securely attached to the bike during the test ride. For those who prefer not to use Velcro, the T1 is also available with screws, which is particularly suitable for permanent mounting.

Z ADVENTURE T1

Dimensions: 22 × 5 × 11 cm

Weight: 150 g

Packing volume: 1 l

Z ADVENTURE T3







Dimensions: 44 × 4,5 × 10 cm

Weight: 215 g

Packing volume: 2 l

frame bag Z Adventure C3

The Zefal Z Adventure C3 Like the other bags in the Z Adventure series, the frame bag boasts a high-quality and robust construction, but uses a slightly different material than the top tube bags. Instead of the classic fabric used in the top tube bags, it utilizes a 600D TPU polyester material, which is particularly lightweight, durable, and – thanks to welded seams – waterproof. The design forgoes heavily reinforced sides, instead employing a light, all-around stiffening system that gives the bag shape and stability without being too rigid. As with the top tube bags, the frame bag also features a convenient, variable mounting system: all four attachment points can be flexibly positioned on the frame, ensuring a secure fit on a wide variety of bikes and preventing interference with the top tube bag's mounting system. Inside, the C3 offers a small zippered pocket and a key holder, making it easy to use on the go. The bag is available in several sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your frame size and packing needs. In our tests, the frame bag impressed us with both its handling and performance: simple, functional, and reliable. The large pull tab on the zipper was a particularly positive feature, making it significantly easier to open the bag, even while riding.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 43,0 × 11,5 × 6,5 cm

Weight: 210 g

Package volume: 3,3 l

Z Adventure R5

The Z ADVENTURE R5 is a compact, well-designed saddlebag with a robust construction and a durable feel. It's made from high-quality, resilient materials that provide reliable protection even during extended use. Unlike most models in the test, the R5 attaches to the saddle exclusively via Velcro straps, making installation straightforward but requiring slightly more attention when securing it than a traditional buckle closure. The reinforced base and stiffening of the entire lower section contribute to the bag's stability, allowing it to retain its shape even on rough trails. Two Velcro straps on the top allow for the attachment of additional gear, such as a light jacket or rain cover. The interior is lined in red, making it easy to locate small items. A convenient attachment point for a rear light is also included. Overall, the R5 is rather small, making it ideal for short rides or anyone needing a compact saddlebag. During our test ride, the Velcro fastener held reliably, the bag stayed firmly in place, however, the maximum weight of 3 kg should not be exceeded.

Technical data:





