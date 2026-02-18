CFounded in San Francisco in 1995, Chrome Industries is deeply rooted in urban cycling culture. Originally developed for bike messengers, the brand continues to stand for extremely robust, functional products that easily withstand the rigors of everyday cycling. Whether backpacks, shoulder bags, or shoes – Chrome consistently focuses on durable materials, weatherproof construction, and a clean, timeless design with street cred. In recent years, the portfolio has increasingly expanded beyond urban use, with bikepacking also gaining prominence. Chrome Industries' bike bags combine the brand's renowned commitment to durability and functionality with simple, secure attachment to the bike and a high degree of weather protection. Instead of ultralight minimalism, reliability, everyday usability, and a clean look take center stage. We put these bags to the test ourselves to see how they perform on tours, off-road, and in real-world conditions.

Holman Handlebar Bag

The Holman Handlebar Bag from Chrome Industries is a cool, compact handlebar bag with a capacity of approximately 3 liters, ideal for all those small items you want to keep within easy reach on the go – smartphone, keys, wallet, or even a small book for the park. It's made of robust 600D recycled polyester with a 150D liner and is well protected against moisture thanks to a waterproof zipper on the main compartment and weather-resistant materials, although it's not fully waterproof in the ISO sense. Inside, there's a practical mesh pocket for organization, and outside, a large compartment with a secure Velcro closure that won't easily come undone. Instead of traditional Velcro straps, Chrome uses a sturdy strap with a clamping system, similar to a car seatbelt, which ensures easy mounting and a secure connection to the handlebars. The attachment points are adjustable, which is really practical, and frame mounting is more optional than mandatory. The foam reinforcement inside keeps the bag stable without being stiff. Cool: Thanks to the eyelets and easy assembly, it can also be used as a shoulder bag in no time. It's just a shame that Chrome doesn't include a suitable shoulder strap.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 12,7 × 20,3 × 10,2 cm

Weight: 200 g

Packing volume: 3 l

Holman Top Tube Bag

Made from the same robust, waterproof material as the handlebar bag, the Holman Top Tube Bag offers reliable protection against rain. The bag's design incorporates three separate compartments, each with its own unique protection against moisture: the left side compartment features an overlapping flap, the middle compartment has a waterproof zipper, and the right compartment closes with an overlapping Velcro closure. This provides different access to each compartment, while the two zippered compartments also have an overlapping flap that conceals the zipper pull when closed – creating a clean and stylish look. The triple-compartment construction also gives the bag excellent stability. It attaches to the top tube with two generously sized, soft Velcro straps, which can be trimmed and repositioned as needed. A drawstring is provided for the handlebars, which, while aesthetically pleasing, offers only moderate support; on bumpy roads, the bag tends to shift sideways, so replacing it with a Velcro strap is recommended. However, on paved roads, it reliably stays in place.







Technical data:

Dimensions: 22,2 cm × 10,2 cm × 4,4 cm

Weight: 100 g

Packing volume: 1 l







Holman Frame Bag

The Holman Frame Bag integrates seamlessly into the design of the handlebar and top tube bags and is available in two sizes, differing only in dimensions: S/M: 41,9 × 8,9 × 5 cm, L/XL: 50,8 × 11,4 × 5 cm. The L/XL version didn't fit our test bike (frame size M). The bag features two zippered compartments: the left one is divided and ideal for flat items like a smartphone, energy bars, or keys, while the right one contains a divided mesh pocket. Access to this pocket is somewhat awkward while riding due to the overlapping rain cover. A positive feature is the flexible attachment points: the two lower straps with buckles allow for a taut, stable mounting to the frame, ensuring the bag remains securely in place.

Technical data:







S/M

Dimensions: 41,9 cm × 8,9 cm × 5 cm

Weight: 200 g

Packing volume: 3 l

L / XL

Dimensions: 50,8 cm × 11,4 cm × 5 cm

Weight: 300 g

Packing volume: 4 l