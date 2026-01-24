Test / Grips for Mountain Bikers: The WTB Wavelength grip in our current test aims to be a true all-rounder. Neither a pure racer nor a purely comfortable lounge grip, it attempts to strike the perfect balance with its special ribbed structure and generous dimensions. We checked whether the concept works on the trail or if it falls between two stools.

Dimensions and shape: WTB Wavelength

Diameter: 32 mm

Length: 142 mm

Weight 114 g

Price: €29,95

On paper, the WTB Wavelength presents itself as a classic, "bread-and-butter" grip, which is by no means meant as a criticism. With a diameter of 32 mm, it's exactly average for the market and should therefore satisfy the vast majority of riders' hands. Its width, however, is striking: at a generous 142 mm, the Wavelength is very spacious. This is good news for riders with large hands who often feel cramped on standard grips. The pair weighs in at 114 g – a solid mid-range figure that won't send weight weenies into raptures, nor will it be a drawback on a heavy e-enduro bike.







In terms of workmanship, there's nothing to complain about, as is typical for WTB. The design uses a mix of transverse and longitudinal ribs in different geometries. WTB calls this "anti-rotational" to counteract twisting movements of the hand. The grip is completely round; you won't find any ergonomic wings here. One important detail: the grip rubber extends over the outside. This could damage the grip in the event of a fall or rough handling.

On the trail: Our test impressions

In practice, the WTB Wavelength quickly confirms the impression its technical specifications already suggest: it's an absolute no-brainer. Mount it, feel good, forget about it. The sipe design proves to be a clever move for anyone looking for balance. The sipes are short enough to prevent flexing and feeling spongy, yet offer significantly more damping than a classic diamond tread pattern. Small vibrations, like those found on gravel roads or fine root sections, are effectively absorbed. This provides noticeable comfort without making the ride feel indirect.







However, those seeking maximum, unfiltered feedback from the ground might find the Wavelength grip too muted. It's not a razor-sharp race grip, but rather a reliable companion for long days in the saddle. The 32 mm diameter, combined with the extra width of 142 mm, provides a high degree of confidence and allows for slight variations in hand position while riding. The grip is excellent, even without having to grip the gloves tightly.

Overall, the Wavelength grip positions itself as an understated hero. It's not a specialist for a niche market, but looks good on almost any bike – from touring hardtails to all-mountain full-suspension machines. The durability of the outer rubber should be monitored if it frequently comes into contact with the ground; otherwise, the grip is a prime example of "screw it on and be done with it."