Test / Grips for mountain bikers: The WTB Trace may look rather unassuming, but it packs a punch – at least if you're looking for extra cushioning. With its generous width and special sipe design, it aims to please comfort-seeking trail riders. Our test reveals whether it lives up to its promise on the trail and what the downsides of the soft compound are.

Dimensions and shape: WTB Trace

Diameter: 32mm

L: 140 mm

Weight: 124 g

Available colors: Black, earth tones

When you first pick up the WTB Trace, it initially appears to be a solid, standard grip. With a measured diameter of 32 millimeters on average, it falls squarely in the middle and should fit most hand sizes. However, its width is striking: at a generous 140 millimeters, the Trace offers ample space even for riders with large hands or those who like to vary their hand position.







Technically, WTB uses a classic single lock-on ring made of black anodized aluminum on the inside, which appears to be cleanly manufactured. Unfortunately, the end of the handle is not additionally reinforced; only the coated rubber grip is used here, which offers little protection in the event of contact with trees or rocks. The grip profile itself is divided into two parts: one side features classic blocks, the other a diamond pattern with transverse grooves.

On the trail: Our test impressions

Mounted on the handlebars, the extremely soft rubber compound is immediately noticeable. WTB seems to have focused uncompromisingly on comfort here. The fine, soft ridges on the top surface almost create a "memory foam" effect. The rubber adapts perfectly to the shape of the hand and excellently filters out small impacts and high-frequency vibrations. Those who prefer to ride without gloves will love the skin-friendly surface.







However, this coin also has a downside. The feedback from the ground feels somewhat spongy due to the very soft compound. Those seeking precise feedback from the front wheel might find the Trace too indirect – a feeling that some testers expressed negatively. It's a fine line between damping and precision, and WTB has clearly opted for more comfort here.

Unfortunately, another drawback emerged in terms of durability. Surprisingly, our test sample already showed signs of wear after only one or two rides. This is unusually early for a grip in this category and suggests that while the soft compound is gentle on the hands, it wears out rather quickly.