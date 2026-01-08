Test / MTB Grip: The WTB CZ Control promises the perfect balance between ergonomic relief and the necessary freedom of movement of a classic round grip. We took a detailed look at whether the "Control Zone" concept works on the trail and for whom the investment of just under 30 euros is worthwhile.

Dimensions and shape: WTB CZ Control

Diameter: 31,5 mm – 34,5 mm (shaped)

Length: 142 mm

Weight 136 g

Available colors: Black, earth tones

The WTB CZ Control grips immediately stand out due to their unusual geometry. At 142 mm long, they offer above-average space even for larger hands. WTB has opted for a semi-ergonomic design: while classic mountain bike grips are usually completely round, the CZ Control features a slight curve under the palm. This area, which the Americans call the "Control Zone," varies in diameter from 31,5 mm at its narrowest point to 34,5 mm at its widest.







The workmanship appears to be of absolutely high quality. Clamping is achieved via a discreet, black anodized locking ring on the inside, which has a standard width. Important for installation: Since the grip mirrors the anatomy of the hand, it is directional. Therefore, you must pay close attention to the left and right markings to ensure the ergonomic support is positioned correctly. The weight of 136 grams is perfectly acceptable for a grip with this level of support and places it in the middle of the pack in the test.

On the trail: Our test impressions

In practice, the WTB CZ Control quickly reveals its unique character. Those accustomed to a standard round grip will immediately notice the relief in the palm area. The semi-ergonomic shape effectively supports the wrist and helps to better distribute pressure on the ulnar nerve – a blessing on long all-mountain tours or extended e-MTB rides.







Despite its damping properties, the grip provides precise feedback from the ground. It doesn't feel spongy, allowing for good control of the cockpit. However, the pronounced shape also has a downside: it somewhat limits the variability of hand position. Riders with a very active style who frequently and radically change their grip position in technical sections or during jumps will find the shape slightly bothersome. In these moments, they miss the absolute freedom of a round grip.

The rubber compound offers solid grip, but isn't among the stickiest of its kind. While the grip is flawless with gloves in every situation, the material reaches its limits in wet conditions without gloves. Other models in the test field offer even more security reserves in this regard. However, for classic touring and trail riding, the performance is perfectly adequate, especially since comfort is clearly a major consideration.