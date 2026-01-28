Corratec Allroad A1 review: This aluminum bike from the Bavarian brand proves versatile, suitable for everything from bikepacking to cyclocross. Besides its striking paint job, it offers high-quality components, sporty handling, and various mounting options.

With its vibrant paint job, the Allroad A1 is a real mood booster. The pink, blue, and red design on the fork and top tube is reminiscent of a well-known London cycling apparel brand and stands out from the crowd on gravel roads or cyclocross courses – because both are conceivable with this aluminum Corratec. With its almost horizontal top tube, the A1 is close to a classic cyclocross bike, and thanks to its agile geometry, it's a true cornering star that should be in its element on twisty courses.







Corratec Allroad A1: the highlights

Sporty bike with plenty of power

High-quality components including a Shimano GRX mix and DT Swiss wheelset

Versatile use from touring to cyclocross

2.199 euros, 10,65 kg without packaging.







At the same time, the Raubling-built bike offers plenty of clearance for wide tires – even two inches should be sufficient. This makes the bike fully trail-ready, especially since the mechanical Shimano GRX groupset (RX610 shifters and crankset, RX420 brakes, RX822 rear derailleur) with its 11-51 cassette and 40-tooth chainring offers an extremely wide gear range and a low climbing gear. However, a closer-ratio cassette like 11-36 would be a better match for the 40 mm wide Schwalbe G-One Allround tires on the high-quality DT Swiss wheels, allowing for more aggressive, cross-style riding. The stiff, agile frame with its decidedly sporty riding position is perfect for really pushing the limits this fall. The tires and wheelset are well-suited for tubeless conversion, which would lighten the Corratec somewhat. Incidentally, the bike actually weighs slightly less than the manufacturer's stated weight.

Space for wide tires and many mounting options

Mounting options for luggage racks, three bottle cages, a top tube bag, and even mudguards and carriers allow for further uses – for example, as a touring bike. Here, the almost horizontal top tube makes it easier to mount a large frame bag, and thanks to internally routed cables at the cockpit, a handlebar bag can also be easily attached.







Of course, the Corratec Allroad A1 is also suitable as an everyday bike, well-suited for a brisk commute. Corratec offers several models equipped accordingly, some of which are based on a slightly simpler frameset. The Allroad A2 is also available as a version with a double chainring.







Also available fully equipped

A special feature of the Corratec is its thru-axles with integrated, adjustable levers; what the bike doesn't yet have is a UDH rear dropout, like the one found on the carbon model. The manufacturer uses the tried-and-tested BSA bottom bracket standard on the aluminum model; the shift cable and brake line run externally along the chainstays and only from the bottom bracket onwards are they routed internally – a common practice that simplifies assembly and maintenance, although fully internal routing would naturally be more elegant. However, this detail doesn't detract from the enjoyment of this stylish sports bike.

