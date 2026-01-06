Test / MTB Grip: The Truvativ Descendant grip from SRAM has to prove itself as a trail all-rounder, whether it can master the balancing act between direct feedback and comfortable damping, and for whom the investment in the robust lamellar grips is really worthwhile.

Dimensions and shape: Truvativ Descendant

Diameter: 32 mm

Length: 133 mm

Weight 104 g

Available colors: 6 variations (including black, marbled, earth tones)

The Truvativ Descendant grip fits seamlessly into the Descendant series, which is traditionally synonymous with durability and downhill performance at SRAM. Technically, the grip features a full-width design. This means that the usable gripping surface extends almost across the entire width of the grip, thanks to the extremely narrow single-lock-on clamp on the inside. With a standard diameter of 32 mm and a length of 133 mm, it offers ample space even for larger hands.







The workmanship appears to be of high quality, which is to be expected given the MSRP of around €35. The grip end deserves special attention: Truvativ protects the outer edges with robust plastic. This is a real plus for durability, as the grip won't tear immediately even in crashes or if the bike is leaned roughly against a wall. The rubber compound is on the softer side, which provides excellent mechanical grip, but experience shows that it wears out somewhat faster than harder compounds.

On the trail: Our test impressions

Grip and surface texture

In practice, the Descendant exhibits an interesting behavior primarily based on its ribbed structure. Truvativ forgoes complex diamond patterns, opting instead for ribs of varying shapes across the entire width. The key feature: as soon as you slightly twist the grip under load, the ribs splay out. This results in a remarkable level of grip, even on muddy or wet trails. You feel as if you're firmly glued to the handlebars.







Damping vs. Feedback

The soft rubber compound, combined with the compliant sipes, provides excellent damping of minor vibrations and impacts. This noticeably reduces hand fatigue on long descents. However, this comfort comes at a price: the feel is somewhat undefined compared to very thin or hard grips. Racers seeking absolutely direct, crisp feedback from the terrain might find the Descendant a bit "spongy." For the majority of enduro and trail riders, however, it offers a very comfortable compromise. The grip's effective width also allows for different hand positions without the obstruction of a clamping ring.