Fix Manufacturing Eflator in the test

Compressor pump test: The Fix Manufacturing Eflator battery-powered compressor pump is designed to replace the conventional foot pump and optimize tire preparation with its features. Equipped with a digital display, auto-stop function, and four preset air pressure targets, the battery-powered pump promises uncomplicated handling at first glance – but our test reveals whether this is truly the case.

Fix Manufacturing Eflator: Large plastic housing, easy-to-read digital display

Due to its size, the Fix Manufacturing Eflator battery-powered pump is only partially suitable for mobile use. The 136 x 85 x 46 mm plastic housing barely fits in the limited luggage space of a bike tour, and even then, only with considerable effort. At 392 grams, its weight is also quite high. However, these factors are irrelevant for stationary use. The pump is controlled by five click switches – the rubberized coating provides a good grip, which we can only partially attribute to the housing itself. The device is switched on and off using the side-mounted slide switch. Once switched on, the display impresses with its easily readable numbers and symbols. To use the pump, the included hose must be screwed on.







Pay attention to the valve head when buying – or simply upgrade.

The model we received unfortunately lacked the (retrofittable) Universal Valve Chuck valve head for Schrader and Presta valves, which made handling somewhat more difficult. We therefore strongly recommend paying attention to the valve head when purchasing. The 24 cm long hose, however, ensures easy and straightforward access to the valve and allows you to set the pump down while inflating. The built-in flashlight proves invaluable in dimly lit areas. Both activation and setting target pressures are intuitive after a quick glance at the manual. The battery life is impressive, as is the pump's reliability, whether it's the auto-stop function or the accurate pressure gauge.

Measured values: Duration of inflating a 700x23C tire

4 bar: 63 seconds

8 bar: –

Fix Manufacturing Eflator: The details at a glance

Power supply: 2000 mAh / 7,4 V lithium-ion battery, permanently installed

Max. pressure: 6,9 bar / 100 PSI

Display: Digital (PSI, KPA, bar or kg/cm²)

Size: 136 85 x x 46 mm

Charging option: USB-C

Weight: 426 grams (including hose)