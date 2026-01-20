Test / Grips for mountain bikers: Supacaz is known in the scene primarily for one thing: style. Those looking to visually upgrade their bikes often end up with the Californian company. But can the Grizips do more than just look good? We put this "all-rounder" to the test and checked whether there's real performance behind the exterior.

Dimensions and shape: Supacaz Grizips

Diameter: 32 mm

Length: 135 mm

Weight 114 g

Price: €23,00

Available colors: Wide selection (e.g. Oil Slick, Neon, Black)

From a technical standpoint, the Grizips are familiar territory. With a diameter of 32 mm, Supacaz aims for the sweet spot – the "standard" size that should work well for most riders' hands. The weight of 114 g is unobtrusive and falls firmly in the middle of our test field.







The design utilizes a "dual-density high-performance rubber." While this sounds fancy, in practice it means a harder inner core prevents slippage on the handlebars, while the outer rubber compound provides the necessary grip. The tread pattern itself consists of a combination of the Supacaz logo and classic cross ribs, which are intended to provide additional grip. Notably, the grip ends are coated in rubber – a design that looks clean but can have its drawbacks in rough use. Crashes or carelessly setting the bike down can easily damage the grips.

On the trail: Our test impressions

Mounted and off to the trail. The first impression confirms the specifications: The 32 mm diameter feels familiar and offers a solid foundation for hands of sizes M to L. What immediately stands out is the rubber compound. Supacaz hasn't overpromised here – the material is nicely grippy, almost sticky. Slipping is therefore not a concern; a secure grip is guaranteed even without a firm hand.







Anyone looking for a plush, comfortable ride will likely be disappointed. The Grizips fall into the "direct" category. This means: lots of feedback from the road surface, little vibration filtering. The damping characteristics are rather medium to low. This might appeal to racers and riders who want to know exactly what's happening under the front wheel, but those seeking comfort might find it tiring on long rides.

One minor criticism in practical use concerns the handlebar ends. Since these are merely coated with rubber and lack a robust cap or metal finish, they prove quite susceptible to damage from contact with the ground or careless leaning against rough walls. Rapid wear is practically guaranteed. In summary, the grip performs rather unremarkably. It doesn't do anything fundamentally wrong, but it also doesn't stand out significantly from the crowd in terms of riding performance. "It's just a grip," one might say – and that's not meant negatively at all.