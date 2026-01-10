Test / MTB Grips: In the jungle of mountain bike grips, the Supacaz eGrip promises a perfect symbiosis of Californian design and anatomical relief. According to the manufacturer, it's specifically designed for e-MTBs, and this grip aims to win over even demanding touring riders with its sophisticated rubber compound and subtly ergonomic shape. In our test, we'll determine whether the marketing promises are backed up by genuine performance or if the grip is merely a pretty face.

Dimensions and shape: Supacaz eGrip

Diameter: 32mm

L: 137 mm

Weight: 112 g

Available colors: Black

Weighing just 112 grams and priced under €25, the Supacaz eGrip is a real price-performance gem in our test. With a standard diameter of 32 mm and a generous length of 137 mm, it offers ample space for a wide range of hand sizes.







Technically, Supacaz employs a dual-density construction. A durable rubber compound is combined with a high-quality, anodized aluminum clamp, ensuring a rock-solid hold on the handlebars. The workmanship is consistently excellent. The surface structure is divided into different zones: While more material in the rear section provides cushioning, the grip remains slim enough overall to avoid appearing bulky.

On the trail: Our test impressions

Before hitting the trail with the eGrip, you need to mentally detach yourself a bit from the somewhat overblown marketing of its "anatomical intelligence." In practice, however, the grip proves to be a thoroughly reliable companion. The successful blend of comfort and feedback is particularly noticeable. The rubber compound is pleasantly soft and offers excellent vibration damping properties without giving you the feeling of losing contact with the bike.







With a 32 mm diameter, the grip hits the perfect "sweet spot" for most riders. Its performance when riding without gloves is particularly noteworthy. Many ergonomic grips tend to cause pressure points due to their aggressive patterns. The eGrip, however, features a smooth, skin-friendly surface in the palm rest area. Nothing pinches or rubs uncomfortably.

On technical sections, the diamond pattern combined with the cross ribs offers sufficient grip, even when wet. The only drawback: the rubber compound tends to become slightly greasy in heavy rain and perspiration without gloves, but it still performs admirably compared to the rest of the test field. A real disadvantage, however, is the lack of reinforced end caps. The grip rubber is simply pulled over the handlebar end. Anyone who sets their bike down roughly or scrapes it against a rock face will quickly notice cracks in the rubber, which limits its durability under heavy use.