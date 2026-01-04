Test / MTB Grip: The Supacaz Diamond Kush promises maximum control through a minimalist design and a particularly direct grip feel. In our test, we determine whether this slim, lightweight specialist is only suitable for racers with a penchant for a "death grip" or whether it also performs well on long tours.

Dimensions and shape: Supacaz Diamond Kush

Diameter: 29 mm (very slim!)

Length: 137 mm

Weight 92 g

Available colors: Black

With a diameter of just 29 mm, the Supacaz Diamond Kush is undoubtedly one of the thinnest grips in our current test field. This size is specifically aimed at riders who either have smaller hands or prefer an extremely direct feel for the handlebars. The grip's core is a dual-density compound: a relatively hard inner core ensures a twist-resistant connection to the handlebars, while the outer rubber is soft enough to provide sufficient grip even without gloves.







The workmanship appears solid; the single-sided lockring on the inside is made of metal and is cleanly anodized. However, the lack of a reinforced outer edge is noticeable. Since the soft grip rubber extends all the way to the end, its durability in the event of ground contact or when leaning the bike against something might be limited compared to models with hard end caps. Weighing in at just 92 grams, the Diamond Kush positions itself as a true lightweight for racers.

On the trail: Our test impressions

In practice, the Diamond Kush proves to be an absolutely honest companion without any unnecessary frills. The namesake diamond groove pattern extends across the entire gripping surface and delivers reliable grip in all directions of pull and push. Those who appreciate technical feedback and want to feel exactly what the front wheel is doing will find what they're looking for here. The feedback from the ground is immediate and unfiltered.







However, this minimalism comes at a price: due to its design, the grip offers limited damping. While the rubber compound is pleasant and by no means hard, the small diameter simply lacks the material volume to effectively eliminate vibrations or hard impacts. This is hardly noticeable during short, intense races, but on extended day trips in rough terrain, sensitive hands could tire more quickly. During testing, the grip performed unobtrusively and delivered solid performance without offering any outstanding technological innovations. It's a classic, no-nonsense grip that does exactly what it's supposed to, but doesn't perform any special ergonomic miracles.