STIHL RCA 20 review: Mobile battery-powered pressure washer for bikes

The STIHL RCA 20 This is a compact, battery-powered pressure washer designed to excel in areas with limited infrastructure: at the trailhead, while traveling, or in the parking lot after a ride. We tested the portable cleaner as a complete set – including... 20-liter collapsible canister and two batteries – and clarify how well the system performs in practice for bicycle cleaning.

the essentials in brief

Concept: Battery-powered low-pressure cleaner with water suction (no integrated tank)

Battery-powered low-pressure cleaner with water suction (no integrated tank) Practice: Highly mobile, good for coarse dirt, controllable jet

Highly mobile, good for coarse dirt, controllable jet Set price (RRP): EUR 229 (Test set with accessories and 2 batteries)

Technical specifications & price: STIHL RCA 20

Model STIHL RCA 20 System Battery-powered low-pressure cleaner (bike-friendly) Water supply Suction hose (external container, e.g. canister) Integrated water tank No battery system STIHL battery system Test set Includes 20-liter collapsible canister, accessories, and 2 batteries. Price (RRP test set) EUR 229 field of application. mobile, on the go, bike park, camping

Concept: maximum mobility instead of an integrated tank

Unlike many mobile cleaners, the STIHL RCA 20 It does not rely on an integrated water tank. Instead, the system works with a suctionThe hose is inserted into an external water container – in our test, a 20-liter collapsible canisterThis requires slightly more setup than tank systems, but makes the RCA 20 extremely flexible: water can be taken from canisters, buckets or other suitable sources.







Important: The RCA 20 is designed as Low-pressure cleaner Designed for this purpose, it's an advantage for bikes because sensitive areas like bearings, seals, and shock absorbers aren't subjected to unnecessarily high pressure. The goal is quick, everyday cleaning of coarse dirt – not a "high-pressure wash" like at a car wash.

Practical on the bike: quickly ready for use, strong in outdoor environments

The test reveals the STIHL RCA 20 As a consistent outdoor solution. No power outlet, no tap – this is precisely the scenario in which the cleaner demonstrates its strengths. Mud, dust, and dirt can be reliably rinsed off the frame, wheels, and tires. The water jet remains easily controllable, making the cleaner suitable even for sensitive areas, as long as you work at a normal distance.







The setup is straightforward: fill the canister, connect the hose, insert the battery – that's it. Due to the system's design, it may take a moment for clean water to flow during the initial priming. After that, the setup works reliably in practice.

Battery & runtime: very suitable for everyday use with two batteries

A strong argument for the set we tested: two batteriesThis significantly increases the practical range, especially when cleaning multiple bikes or when recharging isn't possible on the go. Battery swapping is quick, and those already using the STIHL battery system also benefit from compatibility across the product range.







Classification: For whom is the STIHL RCA 20 the best choice?

The STIHL RCA 20 This isn't a stationary "yard device," but rather a cleaner designed for true mobility. For those who want to regularly clean their bikes on the go after tours or bike park sessions, this is one of the most flexible solutions in the test field – especially if water is readily available via canisters. However, those seeking maximum convenience (fill the tank, get started) will likely opt for a tank system.

Click here to go directly to the tested bundle at Stihl.