Gazelle Ultimate T11 review: The new model is the sportiest e-bike in the Dutch manufacturer's lineup, thus distancing itself considerably from the brand's city bike image. With its refined motor, air suspension fork, and comfortable riding position, there's nothing to criticize in terms of comfort.

The Dutch manufacturer is one of the most traditional bicycle producers in the world. Its classic Dutch bikes, which continue to this day, are legendary, but of course, the traditional bicycle is also declining in popularity in the Netherlands. Gazelle currently offers almost three times as many e-bikes as bicycles, with a clear focus on comfortable transportation. The brand has discontinued road bikes and mountain bikes, but the topic of sportiness hasn't been completely abandoned – the Gazelle Ultimate T11 ensures that.







The new model pushes the boundaries of what's possible without diluting the core Gazelle brand values: comfort and everyday practicality remain central, but it also incorporates features borrowed from sporty e-bikes. The result is a textbook example of an SUV bike. Gazelle utilizes the latest Bosch technology, installing the Performance Line PX motor, specifically designed for e-bikes of this type.

Bosch PX: Refined character and high support factor

Bosch has made its Performance CX MTB motor even more powerful, so that it now delivers a maximum of 750 watts and 100 Nm of torque to the trail. That's a bit too much for the typical e-trekking bike, and that's where the PX comes in, with 700 watts of peak power and up to 90 Nm of torque, which also features a modified torque curve.







What this means in practice becomes apparent within the first few kilometers: The typical jerky surge of the CX motor is absent, even when pedaling hard; the drive seems to react with a slight delay. Then, however, it accelerates powerfully, reaching a cruising speed of 25 km/h within seconds. Overall, the impression is of consistently controllable, powerful assistance, which is also evident uphill: Here, the PX, with a support factor of 4, even surpasses the CX at 3,4.

Plenty of power at high cadence

As soon as the terrain gets steep, it becomes apparent that the Bosch PX prefers higher cadences. The display then shows a message to downshift; those who ignore this will soon slow down, as the motor struggles to deliver the necessary torque. Riding at a high cadence, however, offers two distinct advantages: firstly, it's significantly less stressful on muscles and joints, and secondly, a brisk pedal stroke allows you to extract maximum power from the motor and modulate it very effectively. Gazelle equips the bike with a wide-range 11-speed cassette with 11 to 50 teeth, enabling you to climb at a high cadence while also having sufficiently high gears for descents.







Another advantage of the PX is its reduced noise level, although a distinction must be made: the Bosch CX is neither loud nor the PX silent. The propulsion is accompanied by some noise in either case, but road noise, which depends on wind conditions and tires, can easily overshadow the motor sound. Therefore, this feature of the new drive system is more of a secondary selling point.

The LED remote and Kiox 300 color display make controlling the drive system simple and intuitive; features such as the range indicator depending on the riding mode and the rider's wattage output are very practical. Overall, the system provides a wealth of data without information overload, thus avoiding undue distraction.







Not too long, but effective air suspension fork

In addition to the Cues shifting system, Shimano also supplies reliable hydraulic brakes; the bike also features a smooth-responding air suspension fork with a well-chosen, moderately long travel. Bright lighting thanks to a 90-lux headlight, comfortable Ergon wing grips, and a reasonably firm gel saddle complete the package; sturdy mudguards and an aluminum chain guard are also included. An elastic strap is provided for the robust rear rack; the slim, bright taillight is neatly integrated.

The adjustable stem allows you to customize your riding position, finding a balance between upright and balanced. The boldly treaded, two-inch wide Schwalbe Smart Sam tires naturally suit the Gazelle's SUV-like character and offer excellent grip on slippery surfaces. It's worth reducing the tire pressure significantly, as while the Gazelle's front suspension fork provides comfortable shock absorption, the rear is quite harsh – even the basic suspension seatpost can't alleviate this. There are a few other minor criticisms: the rear thru-axle with its clamping lever is rather impractical and should be replaced with a conventional bolt-on axle at some point.







Impractical: the frame lock

The frame lock is also underwhelming: it's simply better if the key can be removed when the lock is open, instead of having to remain in the lock while riding. This key also operates the battery, which can be easily removed from the top. The charging port is located on the rear triangle above the mudguard, which is a good idea – this makes plugging in the charger very easy.







Gazelle offers the Ultimate T11 in two frame styles, with the top tube simply disappearing on the single-tube model – without any further modifications to the frame.

