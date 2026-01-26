A visit to the factory: How is a bicycle tire actually made? Tire manufacturer Pirelli gave us a glimpse into its modern production facilities and halls. The company also has interesting historical aspects to offer; a visit to its in-house museum is well worth it!

The story of Pirelli

In the world of cycling, few names boast such an impressive history as Pirelli. Founded in Milan in 1872, the Italian company has evolved from a classic tire manufacturer into one of the most respected players in the sport. Its success story in cycling began in the mid-20th century when Pirelli developed its first bicycle tires and quickly gained a foothold in the racing scene. The renowned Pirelli tires have accompanied legendary cyclists, influencing their performance at crucial moments.







But Pirelli hasn't only set standards in cycling. Pirelli also pioneered the early stages of motor racing, creating an unforgettable name for itself in the sport. This deep-rooted connection is impressively demonstrated in Formula 1, where Pirelli has been the official tire supplier since 2011. This partnership has helped to elevate tire development to a new level and promote the transfer of technology between road and racing vehicles.

The Pirelli factory near Milan

Upon entering the imposing halls in Bollate – near Milan – one thing is immediately apparent: Here, Italian engineering expertise is intertwined with a long-standing tradition that began with the production of rubber goods and soon expanded to include bicycle tires. Automated production lines churn out tire after tire with a hiss and a puff of steam. But human expertise is also essential here: In addition to professional final inspection, processes are monitored and the blanks for the tire press are manufactured.































The Pirelli laboratory

The brainstorming behind Pirelli products takes place in the company's own laboratory in Milan. Besides developing and testing a wide variety of rubber compounds, competitors' tires are also analyzed and dissected into their components. Unfortunately, these processes are confidential trade secrets, so we cannot reveal anything about them. However, Pirelli's own products are also rigorously tested here. A wide range of test setups provide comprehensive insights into the properties of each product.













The Pirelli Museum

A museum dedicated to the history of a company might not sound particularly exciting at first. However, it's important to remember that Pirelli is more or less part of Italian cultural heritage. From early on, the company placed great emphasis on aesthetics, even in its advertising. As a result, you can discover countless designs and studies, as well as products like swimming caps and hot water bottles, which you wouldn't necessarily associate with Pirelli. A visit is definitely worthwhile.













Website

www.pirelli.com/tyres/de-de/fahrrad