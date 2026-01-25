Win a helmet and goggle set from Rudy Project

Giveaway: Rudy Project's Astral glasses and Sinergy helmet seamlessly bridge two product categories that are closely intertwined in everyday cycling: vision and head protection. Both models position themselves as versatile companions – not purely race-oriented, but solutions designed to cover both sport and daily use. Here's your chance to win a Rudy Project set!

Rudy Project Astral: mirrored RP-Optics lens and focus on a stable fit

The Astral sunglasses come in the White Matte version with Multilaser Blue lenses and are described as "versatile sunglasses" designed to work equally well in urban environments and outdoors in nature. The product page emphasizes the aim of combining "innovation and design"—including a note about the materials: the temples are made of eco-friendly, sustainable Rilsan material, which, according to Rudy Project, is designed for flexibility and durability.







The lens is the central focus: In this version, the Rudy Project Astral lenses with RP Optics (mirrored) are featured. Rudy Project cites reduced glare, improved contrast, and undistorted vision without color distortion as key benefits – supplemented by protection against ultraviolet rays. The lenses are described as cylindrical, providing a "wide, natural field of vision" while also offering "everyday protection."







Rudy Project classifies the Astral as unisex in terms of fit, but also as ideal for smaller faces. This means they're not aiming for a universal "one-size-fits-all" approach, but rather a more compact fit. A fully adjustable nose pad is designed to ensure a secure fit during use: according to the manufacturer, it can be precisely adjusted to different face shapes and riding positions – with the goal of achieving better support, fewer pressure points, and preventing slippage during intense activities.

The technical specifications listed on the page are 147 mm wide, 55 mm high, 130 mm temple length, base curve 6, and 26 g weight. However, elsewhere in the text, "only 25 grams" is mentioned – so the product page contains two weight specifications. An Ergonose 9 Astral nosepiece is listed as an accessory; Rudy Project also shows an Astral RX insert under "Optical Solutions".

Rudy Project Sinergy helmet: Monomat approach, recycled components and proprietary oblique impact test







The Rudy Project Sinergy helmet takes a different approach: it is described as "more than just a helmet" and primarily explained through its eco-design principles. Rudy Project bases the concept on simplifying resource recovery and reducing waste – and transforms this into a clear product idea: not "more fusion," but a design intended to facilitate later separation.

The key technical argument is the Monomat technology. According to the product page, the shell and core consist of components made from a single material principle (EPS + PS). Rudy Project contrasts this with conventional constructions that combine different materials, concluding that Sinergy is easier to disassemble and recycle – with the aim of reusing elements with minimal waste and returning them to the production cycle. The website further states that recycled materials are used "where they matter most": straps and inner padding are made from high-quality recycled fibers, without compromising on comfort, durability, or performance standards.







For safety validation, Rudy Project cites the RP Rotational Impact Test – a proprietary protocol for evaluating performance under oblique impacts. The product page links this to the claim of delivering protection in realistic scenarios and meeting or exceeding international standards.

Overall, the picture is coherent: The Astral focuses on optical performance (mirrored RP-Optics lens, glare reduction, contrast) and a stable fit (adjustable nose pad), while the Sinergy defines its unique character through its construction, disassembly/recycling logic, and a proprietary testing protocol. Both products share the versatility emphasized by Rudy Project – and the visible attempt to integrate material and packaging elements into the product identity without losing sight of the classic parameters: fit, intended use, weight, and available accessories.







The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties.







Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties.

