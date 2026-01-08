Test / E-MTB: With the new Rose Slab Plus, the Bocholt-based company makes an impressive comeback in the full-power e-MTB segment and raises an intriguing question: How much e-MTB can you actually get for under €5.000 in 2026? The answer is a 170mm travel machine with a full carbon frame, the latest Bosch Performance Line CX drive unit, and an 800-watt-hour battery. We took a look to see if the combination of ample suspension travel and an attractive price tag pays off on the trail.

A new chapter for Rose e-mountain bikes

A look back at the recent history of direct-to-consumer brand Rose reveals an interesting picture in the e-MTB segment. While they did offer the Root Miller Plus as an all-rounder, its technology was somewhat limited by the older Bosch system. This was followed by the Bonero Plus and the File Plus, exciting but niche light e-MTBs with TQ motors. What was missing was a modern, classic "full power" e-mountain bike that represented the current state of the art.







The Rose Slab Plus fills precisely this gap. And Rose isn't doing things by halves. The slogan on the frame – "Designed for the Rough Stuff" – says it all. We're talking about an e-enduro bike here: 170 mm of travel up front, 160 mm in the rear, and 29-inch wheels front and rear. Contrary to the current trend towards mullet setups, Rose is focusing on the rollover characteristics of larger wheels, which underscores the bike's emphasis on stability and speed.

Frame design: Dare to be edgy

Visually, Rose is breaking new ground with the Slab Plus. The design is angular and flat, deliberately departing from the organic forms of many competitors. The paint finish of our test bike in "Off Snow White Shiny" with a marble effect is particularly striking; it's sure to polarize opinions but gives the bike a distinctive character. Alternatively, the more understated "Liquid Racing Green" is available.







The frame is made entirely of carbon fiber – both the main frame and the rear triangle. This is not a given in this price range (starting at €4.900). A closer look reveals functional details that demonstrate the developers took the intended use seriously. The chainstay protector is generously sized and extends far forward, and the seatstay is also rubberized on the inside. A robust impact guard extends well upwards on the downtube, and the motor is protected from impacts by a tough plastic shell.







Integration with light and shadow

One detail that will divide opinions is the cable routing. Rose routes all cables through the headset into the frame. This creates a clean look, but is a nightmare for amateur mechanics when it comes to bearing replacements or other repairs. In addition, there's a specially designed stem that fits seamlessly into the spacers. This looks sleek, but it also means that anyone wanting to lower the handlebars will have to cut the steerer tube, as the stem doesn't allow for any additional extension.

Another compromise made to maintain a slim silhouette and frame stiffness is the battery. The 800-watt-hour Bosch PowerTube is permanently integrated into the downtube. Quick removal for charging at home is not possible. Anyone without a power outlet in their basement or garage will face a logistical challenge.







Drive: Proven power from Bosch

At the heart of the Slab Plus is the Bosch Performance Line CX motor. With up to 100 Nm of torque and a maximum output of 750 watts, there's more than enough power available, even for steep climbs. Rose combines the motor with an 800 Wh battery, virtually eliminating range anxiety. And if that's still not enough, a range extender with an additional 250 Wh can be installed – there's space for it in the frame triangle.

The controls on our test model, the entry-level "Slab Plus 70", are designed with a sporty, minimalist approach: The system controller is located in the top tube, and operation is via the wireless mini remote on the handlebars. A display is not included, but can be retrofitted (as is standard on the more expensive models), for example with the new Kiox 400C.







Geometry: Length runs

A glance at the geometry chart reveals: The Slab Plus is long. Very long. In frame size L, the reach is a whopping 495 mm. That would be equivalent to an XL on many other bikes. The head tube angle is a slack 64 degrees, typical for enduro bikes, promising stability. The seat tube angle, on the other hand, is a nicely steep 77,8 degrees, positioning the rider centrally on the bike for uphill climbs.

S M L XL Reach (mm) 445 470 495 520 Stacks (mm) 635 635 644 653 seat tube (mm) 410 430 450 470 Steering angle (in °) 64 64 64 64 Seat angle (in °) 77,8 77,8 77,8 77,8 top tube (mm) 578 605 632 659 chainstays (mm) 448 448 448 448 head tube (mm) 115 115 125 135 BB Drop (mm) 22,5 22,5 22,5 22,5

The relatively low stack (front frame height) is a striking feature. This puts a lot of pressure on the front wheel, but it also takes some getting used to, as you sit more "in" than "on" the bike. If you're between sizes, you should probably go for the smaller size with the Slab Plus, unless you're looking for maximum stability at high speeds.







Features: A lot of bike for a fair price

We tested the entry-level model, priced at €4.900. Rose proves here that it's possible to put together an absolutely competitive package even below the magic €5.000 mark.

Landing gear: Up front, a RockShox Domain Gold R shock handles the suspension, while at the rear, a Super Deluxe Select R damper is used. Although the Domain is heavy, it delivers solid performance that is hardly inferior to the more expensive ZEB, even though it lacks compression damping adjustment.

Up front, a RockShox Domain Gold R shock handles the suspension, while at the rear, a Super Deluxe Select R damper is used. Although the Domain is heavy, it delivers solid performance that is hardly inferior to the more expensive ZEB, even though it lacks compression damping adjustment. Circuit: The SRAM Eagle 70 groupset, the most affordable in the Transmission series, is installed. It offers proven, good, and reliable shifting performance, even under load, combined with mechanical actuation and a rather basic feel and appearance.

The SRAM Eagle 70 groupset, the most affordable in the Transmission series, is installed. It offers proven, good, and reliable shifting performance, even under load, combined with mechanical actuation and a rather basic feel and appearance. Wheels & Tires: No corners have been cut here. Rose's own aluminum wheels appear robust, and mounted on them are the new Schwalbe Albert tires with radial casing (Trail Ultra Soft front, Gravity Soft rear). An absolutely top choice for grip and damping.

No corners have been cut here. Rose's own aluminum wheels appear robust, and mounted on them are the new Schwalbe Albert tires with radial casing (Trail Ultra Soft front, Gravity Soft rear). An absolutely top choice for grip and damping. Brake: The SRAM DB8 is the only real point of criticism regarding the components. For a 25-kilo bike with this potential, it simply lacks the final bit of bite and consistency for heavier riders and long descents, even though the 220mm disc brake at the front helps somewhat.







Frame Rose Slab Plus Fork RockShox Domain Gold R Drive Bosch CX Gen 5 Battery Bosch Power Tube 800 Suspension shocks RockShox Superdeluxe Select Wheels Rose EN29 Tire VR Schwalbe Radial Albert Trail UltraSoft Tire HR Schwalbe Radial Albert Gravity Soft Derailleur Sram Eagle 70 Shifter Sram Eagle 70 Crank Sram Eagle T-Type Front derailleur Without Brake Ram DB8 Brake discs Sram Centerline 220/200 Seatpost e*thirteen Vario Saddle Ergon SM10 Mountain Stem Rose OD35 Handlebar Rose OD35

Besides the entry-level model, there are also versions for €5.900 (Shimano XT Di2, Fox Performance suspension) and €6.900 (SRAM X0 transmission, RockShox Ultimate suspension). In terms of price, all three models are a direct challenge to the competition.







The Rose Slab Plus on the trail

Uphill, the Slab Plus benefits enormously from its steep seat angle and the relatively long chainstays (448 mm across all sizes). The front wheel remains firmly planted even on steep sections, requiring minimal effort to shift weight forward. The Bosch CX motor delivers its usual powerful assistance, especially in eMTB+ mode, which precisely delivers power to the ground.

The 29-inch rear wheel provides excellent traction and good rollover characteristics over root-covered sections. The rear suspension remains active enough to absorb bumps without becoming bobbed. It's not a nimble, lightweight mountain goat, but an extremely capable climber that gets you to the trailhead with ease.







A tank with manners

As the trail descends, the Slab Plus reveals its true character. "Forgiving" is the word that most often came to mind. Thanks to its long wheelbase and slack head angle, the bike feels incredibly planted. Even on steep terrain, there's no feeling of going over the handlebars. The suspension, although "only" RockShox's entry-level model, responds sensitively and inspires a great deal of confidence.







The rear suspension behaves rather linearly. It readily utilizes its travel, which provides a high level of comfort (a "sofa-like" feel), but with aggressive riding styles or heavier riders, the shock tends to bottom out somewhat in the mid-stroke. Adding volume spacers to the shock is recommended to improve this and generate more support.

Is the Slab Plus playful? Not really. It's not a bike you'll launch into the air on every little bump. It prefers a direct line and simply smooths out obstacles. This is a blessing for beginners, as the bike forgives riding errors and inspires a lot of confidence. More active riders who seek lively feedback might wish for a bit more responsiveness.







One acoustic detail slightly marred the riding enjoyment: despite the new transmission shifting system and extensive stay protection, a dull rattling sound could be heard from the rear. We suspect the cause lies with the chain or the derailleur.