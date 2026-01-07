Test Rose Backroad Unsupported: Rose has updated its Backroad with a UDH mount and downtube storage compartment. But that's not all: The top model in the lineup features innovative onboard electronics with a high-end lighting system, making it perfect for anyone who wants to leave the boundaries of human habitation behind while bikepacking.

Gravel bikes with integrated lights have been around for a while, but perhaps no manufacturer has addressed the topic as comprehensively as Rose. On the Rose Backroad Unsupported, a dynamo and lights are integral components of the equipment, complemented by the added functionality of a USB-C port on the stem, enabling a constant power supply for smartphones or other electronic devices. This makes the model ideal for anyone venturing into truly uninhabited areas on their bikepacking tours.







Rose Backroad Unsupported: Large storage compartment with bag and power bank

How does the Rose's electrical system work? First, there's a large storage compartment in the downtube, the lid of which opens very easily. The frame tube offers space for the usual small items, for which a long case is included. In addition, a power bank/buffer battery from Busch & Müller – the K-Werk – is installed, which stores the electricity produced by the dynamo and has a capacity of 35 watt-hours.

Inside the tube you can see the cable bundles that connect the dynamo, battery and lighting system, and which are also pre-assembled on those model variants of the Backroad that are delivered without a lighting system.







This system consists of an extremely high-quality, compact SON dynamo, a small rear light on the frame, and a bright Supernova headlight that can be switched from low to high beam with a thumb button. There's also a three-position switch on the right handlebar: light on – light off – charging mode. Clearly, with such a high-quality lighting system, Rose is targeting riders who frequently travel independently and in the dark, and who are willing to pay the corresponding premium. This premium is €1.400 compared to its sister model, the Rose Backroad GRX 820, which doesn't have electric lights. As a small extra, the Backroad Unsupported comes with a top tube bag, while the frame bag is included with all other models.







Sporty frame with easy steering and plenty of comfort

The special bags draw attention to the redesigned frame, which is tailored for a decidedly sporty riding position and offers great maneuverability for a lot of riding fun – even if the bike, at a good 11,4 kilos including bags, isn't exactly light. But since the Unsupported is likely to be ridden primarily with luggage, the weight issue is less relevant.

Typical of the Backroad is the special mounting of the carbon seatpost, which allows it to flex over a wider range; the recessed threads in the fork are a nice touch. Rose equips the Backroad Unsupported with top-of-the-line mechanical Shimano GRX; the MTB-style 10-51 cassette makes even the steepest climbs manageable. A special feature of this model variant is the 50 mm wide Schwalbe G-One Overland tires; all other Backroads are equipped with 45 mm tires.







Five model variants with Shimano and SRAM

Rose offers the Backroad in a total of five versions: In addition to the Rose Backroad Unsupported, there are two Shimano and two SRAM models, each with one mechanical and one electronic shifting. This means there's something for pretty much everyone, and those who want to can of course install a lighting system on one of the standard models.

www.rosebike.de