Product news: US-based wheel specialist Reserve now exclusively offers aftermarket wheels with DT Swiss DF hubs. The innovative "Degree of Freedom" technology decouples the rear triangle from the drivetrain – for improved riding performance and elimination of pedal kickback. And all this without added weight or price.

Reserve now offers almost every MTB wheelset equipped with DT Swiss 350 hubs – both carbon and aluminum – with DF hubs as standard, giving every rider the chance to eliminate pedal kickback and noticeably improve suspension performance. "Degree of Freedom" (DF) is an easily adjustable and low-maintenance technology from DT Swiss that decouples the rear triangle from the drivetrain, thus giving the suspension maximum freedom.







The wheels are delivered in the 0° setting and come with a lifetime warranty on the Reserve rims. Buyers receive the proven 90T ratchet rings and the 4° engagement angle familiar from the DEG ratchets – now, according to the manufacturer, with the option to perfectly adjust the degree of freedom to the terrain or bike. Users can choose and experiment between 0°, 10°, and 20°. Prices remain unchanged from the current Reserve wheels with DT Swiss 350 DEG hubs.

Prices for Reserve MTB wheelsets with DT Swiss DF hubs

Reserve 30|HD Carbon – €1799

Reserve 30|SL Carbon – €1799

Reserve 30|DH Carbon – €1899

Reserve 30|HD Aluminum – €699

Reserve 30|SL Aluminum – €699

The aftermarket wheels with DF hubs will be available from the end of January.

Web: www.reservewheels.com