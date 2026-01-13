Lazer Sphere KinetiCore: The new all-round racing bike helmet from the Belgian supplier positions itself in the mid-price segment with an innovative safety feature and extensive equipment.

The Belgian manufacturer, with over 100 years of history, is launching a new road cycling helmet for the 2026 season. Positioned in the mid-price segment, the Lazer Sphere KinetiCore is designed to be both versatile and exceptionally safe – the latter thanks to its so-called "Controlled Crumple Zones." These are areas on the helmet that are designed to deform in a controlled manner during a crash, thus preventing rotational forces and dissipating impact energy away from the head, according to Lazer. This technology requires less material and is intended to make the product lighter – the manufacturer states a weight of 270 grams for a medium size.







Lazer Sphere KinetiCore: Sewn straps and "Controlled Crumple Zones"

A new feature from the Belgian manufacturer is the stitched straps – the typical strap connector under the ears is no longer present on the new Lazer. This promises greater comfort, as pressure points are avoided, and easier adjustability, since the length of the strap triangle is fixed. With the Sphere, you only need to adjust the headband and the length of the chin strap.

The helmet also features "Polygiene StayFresh" padding and an optimized glasses holder; the rear of the helmet can be used to attach the Lazer Universal LED The light, available as an accessory (RRP €29,95), can be easily attached using Velcro; the three light modes (continuous light, flashing, pulse) have a runtime of 3,5 to 14 hours.







The rather slim helmet features a contemporary road aero design with a flat shape and eight front vents; the incoming air is channeled along the head and exits through the four rear vents. Lazer offers the new model in three sizes and nine color options: Black Red, Deep Green, Electric Blue, Flash Orange, Harbor Grey, Matte Black, Tyrian (a dark violet), White Silver, and Frozen Violet (silver-white with violet straps). Priced at €149,99, the new helmet is positioned in the mid-price range and is expected to be available in stores at the end of January.

www.lazersport.com