Product news: The trend towards 3D-printed saddles seems unstoppable. With the new Pro Stealth 3D, the Belgian company is now also presenting a version of its performance saddle, which uses a complex honeycomb structure made of EPU material instead of conventional foam. The promise: precise density adjustment for different riding positions and a noticeable increase in comfort.

Hexagonal cells instead of EVA foam

It's no secret that the saddle is one of the most critical contact points between rider and machine. Anyone who's ever had a bike fitting knows the importance of pressure distribution. This is precisely where PRO's new Stealth 3D comes in. It's based on the familiar and proven shape of the Stealth series, designed primarily for an aerodynamic, forward-leaning riding position. But under the hood – or rather, on the surface – a lot has changed.







Instead of using classic EV or PU foam, PRO relies on a 3D-printed cushion made of EPU (expanded polyurethane). Its striking feature is the open, hexagonal cell structure. This design not only provides a futuristic look that is sure to appeal to tech enthusiasts, but also serves a functional purpose: it allows for fine-tuning of the material density, which, according to project manager Anton Peeters, would not be possible with conventional manufacturing methods.

Three zones for every driving situation

Based on a wealth of pressure measurement data from bike fittings and feedback from test riders, PRO has divided the padding into three specific zones. The aim is to strike a balance between an aggressive racing position and a relaxed posture without creating pressure points.

The zones in detail:

The front (high density): The material is firmer and the honeycomb structure denser at the saddle nose. This is intended to provide maximum support for the sit bones when the rider is hanging low in the drops and putting significant pressure on the pedals.

The material is firmer and the honeycomb structure denser at the saddle nose. This is intended to provide maximum support for the sit bones when the rider is hanging low in the drops and putting significant pressure on the pedals. The middle (average density): When you slide into a more upright position, such as on a mountain, this area distributes the weight over a larger surface. The slightly softer structure is designed to prevent hotspots caused by concentrated pressure points.

When you slide into a more upright position, such as on a mountain, this area distributes the weight over a larger surface. The slightly softer structure is designed to prevent hotspots caused by concentrated pressure points. The rear (low density): The rear part of the saddle is the softest. Since this area is hardly touched while pedaling, the open structure here primarily serves to save weight and completes the dynamic aesthetic.







In addition to providing support, the individual cells are designed to absorb vibrations independently. This should reduce driver fatigue, especially on poorly maintained asphalt roads or when driving on cobblestones.

Comfort has its weight

An interesting detail in PRO's communication is their honesty regarding weight. In a time when every gram is often scrutinized, the Stealth 3D isn't positioned as a lightweight marvel, but rather as a comfort-oriented solution. Conversations with riders revealed that many are willing to accept a slightly higher overall system weight for improved seating comfort.

A look at the technical specifications confirms this: The model starts at 224 grams in the "Team" version with carbon stays. The "Performance" version with stainless steel stays even weighs in at around 260 grams. This might seem daunting to dedicated mountaineers, but for all-round use or long days in the saddle, it's an acceptable compromise, provided the promised vibration damping works in practice.







Features, prices and availability

The PRO Stealth 3D is available in two quality levels. Both versions share the carbon-reinforced saddle shell, the triple-bridge design with anatomical cutout, and of course the 3D-printed EPU padding. The difference lies in the frame:







The models at a glance:

PRO Stealth 3D Team: With lightweight carbon struts. Weight from 224 g. RRP: 319,95 euros.

With lightweight carbon struts. Weight from 224 g. RRP: 319,95 euros. PRO Stealth 3D Performance: With INOX stainless steel struts. Weight from 260 g. RRP: 279,95 euros.

Both versions are available in widths of 142 mm and 152 mm to accommodate different anatomies. The textured 3D-printed surface is designed to ensure stability and prevent slippage, even during intense sprints. The new saddle is also compatible with all PRO saddle accessories.

Those who want to treat their backside to this technological upgrade will have to wait a little longer: The saddle will be available in stores from the beginning of February.

The Pro Stealth 3D on the web

www.pro-bikegear.com