Pegasus offers excellent value for money: With new and existing models, the Cologne-based brand targets those who don't want to spend a fortune on their bicycle. This includes touring bikes in the mid-three-figure price range, as well as 3,000-euro e-bikes and what is possibly the most affordable Pinion MGU e-bike. We present attractively priced Pegasus e-bikes and bicycles!

Pegasus Solero EVO 7F Belt: Touring e-bike with a powerful motor

2.999 €

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the bicycle purchasing cooperative eG (ZEG), a special edition model was released, offering extensive features for around 3.000 euros. Pegasus Solero EVO 7F Belt It's based on an aluminum frame with an integrated battery and is designed for a comfortable, rather upright riding position. A 100 mm travel suspension fork is also included.







The e-bike is powered by a Bosch Performance Line motor with 75 Nm of torque, providing ample power and consistent support for a variety of uses. Unusual in this price range is the integrated belt drive, which operates virtually maintenance-free and is combined with a finely graduated seven-speed internal gear hub. Visually, the polished housing of the hub gear and the matching front hub are particularly striking.







Standard features also include a bright front light, a sturdy luggage rack with a load capacity of up to 27 kilograms (including a rear light), and 55 mm wide, puncture-resistant Schwalbe tires. The standard battery offers a capacity of 600 Wh, which is sufficient for everyday use. An optional 800 Wh battery is also available for an additional 300 euros. The model is offered in three frame styles and two color options.

Pegasus Premio EVO 10 Lite: A perennial favorite for trekking enthusiasts

3.799 €







The Pegasus Premio EVO 10 Lite It will be carried over into the 2026 model year as a so-called "runaway" model without any changes. The trekking e-bike has been an integral part of the PEGASUS range for several years and is regularly and carefully updated.

A key feature of this model is the Bosch CX motor, which can deliver a maximum torque of up to 100 Nm via a software update. This makes the e-bike suitable for routes with steep inclines. A 600 Wh battery is standard, with an 800 Wh option available for longer distances. The drive system is complemented by the Kiox 500 color display with comprehensive display and control functions.







The drivetrain uses a ten-speed derailleur system. Despite the prevalence of systems with more gears on the market, this gear ratio, in combination with the motor's power output, is sufficient, as both the power reserves and the gear range meet the typical requirements of a trekking e-bike.

The features also include an air suspension fork with 100 mm of travel and a lighting system with an integrated brake light function in the rear rack. The model is available in four color options and three frame styles. Depending on the frame style, there are three sizes available for trapezoidal and single-tube frames, and four sizes for the diamond frame. Internal routing of brake lines and shift cables ensures a clean look and reflects current technological standards.







Pegasus Ravenna EVO 7F Belt: High comfort in city traffic

2.999 €







The Ravenna and Siena model series are the comfort-oriented city e-bikes in the Pegasus range, designed for daily commuting as well as leisure rides. Pegasus Ravenna EVO 7F Belt It features a very upright riding position. A tool-free adjustable stem makes it easy to adapt to different riders. Additional features include a suspension seatpost and a 100 mm travel suspension fork, which is rather rare in this vehicle class. The 50 mm wide tires with a smooth-rolling tread are typical of a city bike.

The "Bosch Performance Line" motor provides the power, offering consistent assistance in city traffic as well as on inclines. The power output is easily adjustable. The compact Purion 200 display serves as the control unit, combining the display and buttons in a single unit on the handlebar grip. The display's functionality is straightforward and geared towards urban use.







Practical features for everyday use include a rear wheel guard, a luggage rack with a 27 kg load capacity and tension strap, and an integrated frame lock for short stops. It also features a proven seven-speed internal gear hub with relatively close gear ratios, making it particularly suitable for flat to gently rolling terrain. The base model comes with a 540 Wh battery; optional 600 Wh (an additional €200) or 800 Wh (an additional €400) batteries are available.







Pegasus Estremo EVO 9 Lite: High-tech drive at a top price

€4.999

The Pegasus Estremo EVO 9 Lite This model is aimed at riders interested in modern drive technology. With this model, the Cologne-based company offers a comparatively affordable entry into e-bikes featuring the innovative Pinion motor-gearbox unit, whose advantage lies in the perfect interplay of both components.







The nine-speed Pinion gearbox installed here provides a maximum torque of 85 Nm. In this configuration, no further gears are needed to ride efficiently up to the assistance limit of 25 km/h. Shifting can be done fully automatically if desired, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Gear changes are achieved through a brief reduction in motor power, resulting in smooth and gentle shifting.

The bike comes equipped with an 800 Wh battery. The package is complemented by an air suspension fork with 100 mm of travel and a hydraulic braking system from Shimano. It also features a lighting system with 70 lux brightness and a brake light integrated into the rear rack. Unlike its predecessor, the Pegasus Estremo EVO 9 Lite now uses a belt drive instead of a conventional chain and a high-quality parallelogram suspension seatpost, making it even more affordable. The e-bike is designed for a comfortable riding position and is available in three frame styles, each in three sizes. Matte gray and black are the available color options.







Pegasus Bici Italia 6: Affordable Italian holidays

€549

The Bici Italia It is based on classic Italian city bikes and equipped with a six-speed derailleur gear system, as was common in Southern Europe. There are no coaster brakes; instead, rim brakes are used. The front light with its chrome housing is powered by a hub dynamo.







The chain guard is made of sheet metal, not plastic, which gives the bike added robustness. Thanks to its modular design, individual components can be easily replaced if needed. The model is available in the "Celeste" color variant and is offered at a starting price of 549 euros.

