Test / Peaty's Monarch: When a downhill legend like Steve Peat designs a grip, the MTB community's expectations are high. The Peaty's Monarch aims to combine maximum grip with fatigue-free comfort. With an extremely soft rubber compound and a well-thought-out multi-zone design, it promises control in any situation – whether in a dusty bike park or on wet, root-covered trails. We put the "Mushroom" version of the Monarch through its paces on the trails and tested whether the grip lives up to its famous name.

Dimensions and shape: Peaty's Monarch

Diameter: 32 – 34 mm (conical)

Length: 138 mm

Weight 132 g

Technically, Peaty's has left nothing to be desired with the Monarch. One of its special features is the conical shape: the grip starts at a diameter of 32 mm at the center and widens to 34 mm at the outer edge. This design is intended to support a natural hand position and counteract forearm fatigue on long descents. The manufacturer uses an extremely soft 20A rubber compound that feels almost like chewing gum.







The grip is available in numerous variations: Firstly, there is a choice of two sizes, Thick and Thin (32-34mm and 30-32mm), and also of two "profiles". These include the more comfort-oriented Mushroom grip (tested) and the Knurl grip, which is geared more towards racing and direct feedback.

The design is based on a single-sided lock-on system with very narrow clamping rings, maximizing the usable grip area – a boon for riders with large hands. The ecological aspect is a definite plus: the grip's inner core is made from recycled plastic. At 132 grams, the Monarch isn't the lightest in the test field, but for a grip of this thickness, it's still perfectly acceptable. The workmanship appears high-quality, and thanks to the sturdy inner sleeve, the grip sits securely on the handlebar, preventing any twisting.







On the trail: Our test impressions

Even at first touch, the exceptional stickiness of the 20A rubber compound is immediately noticeable. You practically feel like you're growing onto the grip. This impression is confirmed on the trail: whether riding with or without gloves, the grip is phenomenal. Even in wet conditions, there's no slippage. The division into two zones – the classic "mushroom" ridges on top for the thumb pad and a grippy waffle pattern on the bottom for the fingers – is ergonomically superb. The ridges noticeably flex and dampen vibrations and hard impacts exceptionally well.

However, this high level of comfort has a downside that racers in particular will notice: due to the soft slats and the thick rubber layer, the feedback from the ground feels somewhat spongy on the palm of the hand in places. Those seeking an extremely direct, firm feel to the handlebars might miss the precision. For everyone else, however, the Monarch offers a feeling of security that is second to none.

One critical point is the durability of the grip ends. The soft rubber covers the entire handlebar end without being protected by a hard plastic cap. In the event of a crash or if the bike is leaned roughly against a wall, the material is likely to tear quickly. Furthermore, the sticky compound potentially leads to faster wear than harder compounds. The conical shape, however, is a real highlight: it noticeably helps to keep the handlebars looser, which prevents the dreaded "arm pump," especially on long descents.