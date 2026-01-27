Product News: It was only a matter of time before Orbea extended its successful "Rider Synergy" (RS) concept to the more powerful suspension travel classes. With the new Rallon RS, the Spanish company is now introducing a bike that aims not only to blur the lines between classic enduro and light e-MTB, but to redefine them entirely. At its heart is not only the compact TQ HPR40 motor, but also a deep system integration where the dropper post, motor, and suspension communicate in real time. We have the details on the new model for the 2027 model year.

The philosophy: More than just an engine in a frame

Anyone who thinks of the "Rallon RS" simply as a familiar chassis with an attached auxiliary motor is missing the point. Orbea is pursuing an approach with this model that focuses less on brute power and more on a natural riding feel – a strategy we already know from the popular Rise. But with the Rallon RS, the manufacturer from Mallabia goes a step further: The goal was to create a holistic system.







According to Orbea, the bike isn't primarily positioned as an e-bike, but rather confidently as a next-generation trail bike. This is interesting because the Rallon chassis, with its long-travel design (180 mm of front travel), is traditionally more at home in tough enduro riding. The Spanish company is attempting a balancing act here: combining the downhill performance of a long-travel machine with subtle yet efficient uphill support, without compromising the playful handling with a massive system weight.

Drive and energy: Quiet tones with TQ

Propulsion is provided by the familiar HPR40 motor from TQ. With a maximum torque of 40 Nm and a peak output of up to 200 watts, this unit won't set any records – and that's precisely the point. The HPR40's characteristics are considered particularly natural, quiet, and unobtrusive. Orbea is targeting riders who appreciate the feel of a mechanical bike but want to limit peak loads on long climbs.







The system is powered by a permanently integrated 290 Wh battery. On paper, this might sound like a small capacity, but according to the manufacturer, thanks to efficient RS tuning, it should be sufficient for 1.200 to 1.800 meters of elevation gain – heavily dependent, of course, on rider weight and the selected assistance level. For extended day trips, an optional 160 Wh range extender can be installed, theoretically increasing the range by a good 55 percent. An interesting detail for those with an eye for aesthetics: Orbea has opted for a centralized power supply. Components such as the rear derailleur and the electronic dropper post are connected directly to the main battery, simplifying charging and ensuring a clean look.

Smart networking: When the support talks to the damper

Perhaps the most exciting technical aspect of the Rallon RS is the collaboration between Orbea, TQ, and the landing gear specialist Fox. This collaboration has resulted in a system integration that is unprecedented in the industry. The components exchange data in real time via the RS HMI control system and a proprietary communication protocol.

Data-driven chassis setup

The Fox eNEO Live Valve suspension doesn't operate in isolation, but rather utilizes the motor's sensors. Data on cadence, rider power input, motor output, and current speed are directly incorporated into the damper's algorithms. The goal: The suspension should react faster and more predictably to the respective riding situation than would be possible with conventional accelerometers alone.







The MC10-RS dropper post as a sensor

A true highlight is the new MC10-RS dropper post. It features an optoelectronic time-of-flight sensor that determines the exact saddle position several times per second. This information directly influences the suspension: as soon as the saddle is lowered, the system fully opens the shock's compression damping to provide maximum performance for the descent. Conversely, the TQ motor adjusts its assistance when it detects that the bike is facing downhill and the saddle is low, preventing unwanted pedal bob on technical terrain.

Geometry and frame: Adaptable and downhill-oriented

The Rallon RS is based on a carbon frame, for which Orbea employs its most advanced layup to date. By reducing overlaps and using precise materials, weight is saved without sacrificing the stiffness required for enduro riding. The geometry is clearly based on its unmotorized sibling, but has been refined in detail.







A "flip chip" at the shock mount allows for geometry adjustment in two positions (low/high). This affects the bottom bracket height by 8 mm and the head tube angle by 0,5 degrees. Additionally, Orbea offers the option to vary the head tube angle by ±0,75 degrees via adjustable headset cups. Those who enjoy experimenting with wheel sizes will appreciate the mullet option: thanks to a special linkage, the Rallon RS can be ridden as a pure 29er or with a smaller rear wheel without negatively impacting the geometry.

The retention of the "steep-'n'-deep" principle is also a welcome feature. The seat tubes are designed to accommodate extremely long dropper posts. Even with frame size S, up to 210 mm of travel is possible, while in sizes L and XL, 240 mm posts disappear completely into the frame.







Model variants and prices: Not a cheap pleasure

Orbea offers the Rallon RS in various trim levels for the 2027 model year, all of which are priced in the absolute premium segment. The entry-level model – if you can call it that – is the Rallon RS Team for just under 11.000 Euro, while the top model RS-LTD is approaching the 15.000 Euro mark.

The models at a glance:







Rallon RS-LTD / Rallon M RS-LTD (Mullet): Fox 38 Float Factory fork, Fox Float X2 Live Valve Neo shock, Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Oquo Mountain Control MC32LTD carbon wheels. Price: 14999 Euro.

Fox 38 Float Factory fork, Fox Float X2 Live Valve Neo shock, Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Oquo Mountain Control MC32LTD carbon wheels. Rallon RS Team / Rallon M RS Team (Mullet): Fox 38 Float Factory fork (but without Live Valve), Fox Float X2 Factory shock (with Live Valve Neo), Shimano XT/XTR mix and Oquo MC32TEAM wheels. Price: 10999 Euro.

The pricing is undoubtedly ambitious, but it also reflects the high level of technical expertise involved in integrating the components and developing the carbon frame. Both versions feature high-end suspension systems and carbon wheels from Oquo's own production line.

Outlook

With the Rallon RS, Orbea is taking an exciting step. Instead of following the trend towards ever-larger batteries and more powerful motors, the Basque company is focusing on integration and ride quality. The interconnectedness of the dropper post, motor, and suspension sounds, in theory, like a logical next step towards making the e-MTB more intuitive. Whether the technology works as seamlessly in practice as promised, and whether the small 290 Wh battery is actually sufficient for alpine use, will have to be revealed in the first trail tests. One thing is certain: technologically, the Rallon RS is one of the most interesting projects of the coming season.