Schwalbe Gravel Tires 2026: The tire specialist welcomes the new season with very attractively priced versions of its current gravel tires. Without the "Pro" designation, the proven Schwalbe G-One R, G-One RS, and G-One RX profiles are now available for €49,90, a full third cheaper. Do you have to make any compromises for this price?

First of all, it's worth noting that the three new versions are just as "TLR" (tubeless compatible) as the previous models. You don't need to use an inner tube, and with the brand's Aerothan tubes, the rolling resistance is practically on par with tubeless operation. There's also hardly any difference in weight compared to the Pro versions: The fast G-One RS weighs 440 grams in both cases in 35 mm width; the extremely responsive G-One RX in 45 mm width is, according to the manufacturer, 25 grams lighter in the Pro version (570 vs. 595 grams). However, only the more expensive Pro versions are available in 55 mm width; the more affordable G-Ones are available in sizes up to 50 mm.







Schwalbe Gravel Tires 2026: Sustainable Rubber Compound

With "Addix Green," the new models are based on a rubber compound made with recycled carbon black – according to Schwalbe, this reduces CO₂ emissions by 80% compared to the previously used industrial carbon black. In addition, they use fair trade rubber, as already found in the Pro models. Incidentally, the new models are not available with a transparent, light brown sidewall.

Differences in carcass construction and puncture protection position

As with the Pro models, a 67 tpi casing is used (tpi = threads per inch), which Schwalbe prefers as the optimal compromise between suppleness and puncture resistance. However, the casing construction is somewhat simpler, and the RaceGuard insert is used for puncture protection instead of V-Guard. This should result in slightly higher rolling resistance for the new G-One variants; whether this is noticeable when gravel riding is another question. It's quite possible, then, that the only noticeable difference between the new tires is in your wallet.







Stable all-rounders in new variations

In the transition zone between sporty use and commuting and bikepacking, Schwalbe is introducing two new model variants: the G-One Comp Plus (from €31,90) and the G-One Overland (from €47,90) as a complement to the Overland Pro. Both are compliant with German road traffic regulations (StVZO) thanks to reflective sidewalls; the Comp Plus must be used as a wire bead tire with an inner tube and, thanks to its 3 mm thick PunctureGuard puncture protection, should be virtually puncture-proof.







All new models are already listed on the Schwalbe homepage and should be available in stores soon.

www.schwalbe.com