OAK Components launches Hyperstop trademark

Product news: Under the Hyperstop brand, tuning specialist OAK Components is now offering products directly involved in the braking process on the receiver side or for service purposes. At launch, OAK Hyperstop brake pads are available in four pad shapes for the most common gravity braking systems. Further variants are planned.

Designed for heavy bikes, aggressive braking, and made in Europe, OAK Components presents four pad shapes for gravity riding at the market launch of Hyperstop. The high-performance compound is intended to meet the extreme demands of gravity sports, combining maximum, consistent braking power, high heat resistance, and exceptionally precise modulation, regardless of riding conditions.







In addition to extensive laboratory tests, the compounds were also tested in real-world conditions. The field tests took place in the well-known and very steep French bike parks as well as on the trails in Innsbruck. Testing was conducted on identical bike and disc setups. The focus was also on compatibility with common brake discs, wear resistance, and performance under suboptimal conditions, such as prolonged, intensive brake dragging.

The manufacturer further explains that the OAK Hyperstop Compound combines carefully curated additives (e.g., aramid and carbon fibers, as well as ceramic and mineral particles) into a thermally extremely stable pad with considerable braking power. These additives are designed to maintain consistent braking performance, even under high heat, and with minimal fading. This offers gravity riders an efficient and affordable upgrade for their braking systems.

The OAK Hyperstop brake pads are currently available for Magura MT with 4 pistons, Magura Louise (from 2024 onwards), SRAM Maven, SRAM Code, SRAM DB8, and various Shimano, TRP, and Tektro brake systems. The price of the pads is €27,99, regardless of the pad shape.







Website: www.oakcomponents.de