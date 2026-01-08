Bulls Tokee Disc: This compact hardtail is equipped with high-quality technology for serious off-road fun, as even the 20-inch model comes with an air suspension fork. The new model is so competitively priced that a visit to a specialist retailer is definitely worthwhile.

The one-size-fits-all children's bicycle is a thing of the past. Today, youngsters can enjoy a wide range of models and numerous ways to use their two-wheeler. However, the classic "school bike" with hub gears, lights, and a luggage rack remains very popular: for many children and teenagers, a bicycle is, first and foremost, a practical means of transportation.

New mountain bike with high-quality components







However, interest in bicycles as sports equipment is constantly growing, and Bulls, the sports brand of the Cologne-based bicycle purchasing cooperative (ZEG), is now stepping on the gas in this category: With the Bulls Tokee Disc, a high-quality children's MTB is available in three sizes, which goes one step further than the lightweight sports bike described above.

The new model, in all three sizes – 20, 24, and 26 inches – is equipped with disc brakes and an air suspension fork, making it one of the few "real" mountain bikes in this size segment. The steel spring forks on most models are not very effective due to a lack of adjustability and high breakaway force – instead of sensitive suspension performance, kids end up carrying around heavy ballast. The Lytro Airmag on the Bulls – with 50 mm of travel on the 20-inch model and 80 mm on the larger ones – can be optimally adjusted to the rider's weight, making it the perfect choice for a young mountain bike.







Optimally dimensioned suspension travel

The Bulls Tokee Disc is therefore capable of serious off-road fun – with the caveat that all three versions belong to bicycle category 2, which prohibits jumps greater than 15 cm. The tires – Schwalbe Rocket Ron with a versatile tread pattern, 47 mm wide on the 20-inch model, 54 mm on the 24-inch and 26-inch models – also contribute to shock absorption and riding safety thanks to their large volume.







The Cologne-based company also demonstrates its innovative spirit with the new frame of the Bulls Tokee Disc, which impresses first and foremost with its fully internal routing of brake lines and shift cables. This is also not something you see too often on children's and youth bikes. In addition, there's a new rear wheel mount that combines the advantages of a classic quick-release skewer and a modern thru-axle, ensuring optimal rear wheel stability.

New crankshaft set with modern hollow shaft

The bike also features a nine-speed Shimano Cues drivetrain and a robust RUMBLE crankset with a modern hollow axle instead of the traditional square taper. Strong-pedaling kids will appreciate the stiff overall system, and the durability should also be improved.







Considering the abundance of new features, the new Bulls Tokee Disc is very reasonably priced: the 20-inch model costs €699, while the larger models are €100 more. This also means the price increase compared to the old, significantly less well-equipped model is minimal. The fact that Bulls distributes through ZEG's extensive dealer network, allowing you to purchase the Tokee Disc from your local bike shop, is another advantage of this children's mountain bike. Especially with the smaller sizes, a test ride is practically essential, and the brand has ensured a child-friendly, upright riding position and appropriately sized components in all three versions. One might question, however, whether a children's bike really needs a smartphone adapter on the stem.

www.bulls.de