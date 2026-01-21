Product news Schwalbe Pro One Allroad: The new model is based on an early tire that already proved its worth at Paris-Roubaix. Now it features an optimized construction that promises lower rolling resistance and improved puncture protection.

Schwalbe's "Gravel Tubeless" concept gained momentum more than ten years ago with the G-One Allround. The tire, with its fine knobby tread pattern, was suitable for various surfaces from asphalt to less demanding off-road trails and was soon a common sight on many gravel bikes – especially fully equipped models designed for everyday use. In 2015, the company introduced the S-One, a racing variant: the 30 mm wide tire was specifically developed for the slippery cobblestones of the spring classics; at Paris-Roubaix that year, Swiss rider Martin Elmiger of Team IAM achieved a strong fifth place using the tubeless tire.







For years, the G-One Speed ​​was a staple in the brand's gravel range – and now Schwalbe has transformed it into a model with an improved construction, even more specifically tailored to road bikes, as well as all-road and gravel bikes that are ridden fast on hard surfaces. Introducing the Schwalbe Pro One Allroad, now available in three widths between 30 and 40 mm. The tread pattern with its fine, circular knobs appears unchanged; however, unlike the G-One Speed, Schwalbe has opted for the low rolling resistance "Addix Race" rubber compound for the new tire, which is also designed to improve wet grip.

Schwalbe Pro One Allroad: Fast tire with high sidewall protection

In addition, the "Race Pro" casing construction, derived from the brand's fast gravel tires, is designed for optimal sidewall protection compared to the "Super Race" casing of road bike tires. Here, the outermost layer of the three-ply sidewall extends further upwards and overlaps slightly with the "V-Guard" puncture protection strip. This is intended to prevent damage from sharp cobblestones or similar objects; at the same time, the tire's center is optimized for the lowest possible rolling resistance.







The new Schwalbe Pro One Allroad can, of course, be run tubeless and is compatible with hookless rims. According to the manufacturer, it's made from fair-trade natural rubber and colored with recycled carbon black – which immediately raises the question of honey-brown "tanwall" versions. And there's something else one could wish for from Schwalbe: a 32 mm wide version, as this would optimally utilize the available space on many current road bikes. 30 mm wide tires are the new standard for many anyway; a bit more volume makes perfect sense for an all-road tire. 35 mm, on the other hand, is too wide for most disc-brake road bikes.

The Schwalbe Pro One Allroad is said to weigh 340 grams in the 30 mm width; for 35 and 40 mm, the stated weights are 425 and 465 grams, respectively. All three widths cost a uniform €74,90 and should be available from specialist retailers soon.

www.schwalbe.com













S-One Speed