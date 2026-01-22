Test / E-Bike: There are bicycles that demand attention, and there are those that simply work. The new Moustache Xroad definitely belongs to the second category – and that's meant as a high compliment. With the brand-new Bosch Performance Line PX motor, an innovative "Open" frame concept up to size XL, and components that bridge the gap between everyday use and adventure, we put this French all-rounder to the test.

For a long time, an unwritten rule prevailed in the cycling world: those who wanted to ride sportily rode a bike with a top tube. Step-through frames? Those were for leisurely Sunday rides or for people with physical limitations. But those days are over. The French from Moustache They understand. With the new Xroad, the manufacturer presents a bike that refuses to be pigeonholed. Is it a mountain bike? A trekking bike? A city cruiser? The answer is simply: Yes.

The framework concept: Open to everything (and everything)

Before we turn to the technical intricacies of the drive system, we need to address the elephant in the room – or rather, the missing top tube. Moustache The Xroad is offered exclusively as a so-called "Open" version. Often referred to in the industry as a wave frame, this design still wrongly carries the stigma of being a "women's bike". Moustache This radically breaks down this thought pattern.







This is nowhere more evident than in the available sizes. The Xroad is offered up to frame size XL. In plain terms, this means that even riders over two meters tall will find a comfortable fit. This is an absolute novelty in the step-through market and a boon for tall riders who appreciate the ease of mounting and dismounting without feeling like a monkey on a grindstone.

Engineering against fluttering

The biggest challenge with frames without a top tube has always been stiffness. Anyone who loaded a step-through frame with luggage ten years ago will remember the disconcerting frame wobble at higher speeds. This is where all the experience of Moustache-Engineers. The Xroad's aluminum frame appears to be cast from a single piece.







The downtube is massively dimensioned, providing torsional rigidity that rivals some classic diamond frames. The result of this engineering effort is reflected in the hard facts: the permissible total weight for our test model, the Xroad 4, as well as for the top-of-the-line Xroad 6, is an impressive 160 kilograms. So it's not just the rider who can be heavy; there's also plenty of reserve for weekly groceries or a child in a seat.

A rare gem at its heart: The Bosch Performance Line PX

A look at the data sheet of our test bike, the Moustache The Xroad 4 (price: €3.699) features a drive system that is currently flying under the radar of many e-bikers. Instead of the ubiquitous Bosch CX motor, it uses a different drive system. Moustache Here's the new Bosch Performance Line PX.







Why this change? The CX is known for its power, but also for its aggressive power delivery and a certain amount of noise. The PX motor positions itself as the refined alternative. At 2,9 kilograms, it is only slightly heavier than the CX, but with 90 Newton meters of torque and up to 700 watts of peak power, it delivers almost identical performance figures.







The crucial difference lies within: the design is simpler, and the second freewheel is omitted. The result is a motor that operates significantly quieter in practice and has more forgiving sensors. It doesn't deliver the same aggressive acceleration as the CX, which is a huge advantage, especially for an all-round bike that's also ridden in heavy city traffic. Furthermore, the design theoretically allows for the use of a coaster brake, although this isn't implemented on the Xroad.

Tailor-made energy supply

The system is powered by a 600-watt-hour battery, neatly integrated into the downtube and easily removable. This should be perfectly adequate for most day trips. Those who suffer from range anxiety only have to wait until March – an 800-watt-hour version is expected to be available then. The frame is identical – so those who wish can already install the larger battery in the Xroad. The frame is also prepared for the Bosch PowerMore range extender, which can be mounted on the seat tube. Speaking of mounting: Moustache They've thought of everything. There are various mounting points for bottle cages and accessories, both in the frame triangle and on the battery cover, and even on the aluminum mudguard in front of the luggage rack.







Moustache Xroad model range

Moustache Xroad offers a wide range of options. Our test model, the Xroad 4, represents the sweet spot and offers the best value for money at €3.699.

The cheaper Xroad 2 (3.199 euros) has to make do with the weaker Performance Line motor (75 Nm) and a simpler steel spring fork, which also reduces the system weight to 130 kg.

The Top model Xroad 6 (4.199 euros) attracts customers with the familiar Bosch CX motor, the large Kiox display, better Magura brakes and an 11-speed drivetrain.







Anyone looking for even more comfort should take a look at the fully suspended Xroad FS, the spiritual successor to the model introduced two years ago. Moustache J.

Features: A best-of from two worlds

The Xroad attempts to combine the robustness of a mountain bike with the everyday practicality of a trekking bike. This crossover approach is a common thread running through the entire equipment list.

The MTB genes:







Suspension travel: At the front, an SR Suntour air suspension fork with 120 millimeters of travel is used. That's significantly more than typical trekking forks offer, and it easily absorbs even larger potholes or root sections.

Tyres: The wheels are fitted with Schwalbe Smart Sam tires. Their pronounced sidewall tread provides grip off-road, while the closely spaced center knobs ensure a smooth ride and low rolling resistance on asphalt. A significantly better compromise than dedicated SUV tires like the Johnny Watts.







The everyday heroes:

Mudguards: Here sets Moustache Made of sturdy aluminum. The front panel extends far down, virtually eliminating the risk of wet feet. Plus, there's no rattling.

Luggage carrier: A robust component, approved for loads up to 27 kilograms. Thanks to Ortlieb QL3.1 mounts and the MIK platform, it is extremely versatile.







Lighting & Safety: A bright front light is elegantly integrated into the stem, while the rear light is mounted on the mudguard. A frame lock for quick stops at the bakery is also included as standard.

gears and brakes

Shifting is handled by the Shimano Cues U6000 groupset. This 10-speed drivetrain with Linkglide technology is designed for maximum durability rather than minimal weight – ideal for e-bikes. The gear range is perfectly adequate for everyday use and tours in low mountain ranges. However, those planning to climb steep Alpine passes fully loaded might miss an even easier climbing gear, which is only available on the 11-speed version of the top-of-the-line model.







One minor drawback is the braking system. The Shimano MT200 brakes are reliable stoppers, but they reach their limits with a maximum permissible weight of 160 kilograms. More powerful brakes or larger rotors – like those used on the Xroad 6 – would be desirable to ensure ample stopping power even on long descents with luggage.

The Moustache Xroad in practice







Enough theory, let's get in the saddle. The riding position on the Xroad is, typical for MoustacheVery comfortable. The characteristic swept-back handlebars ensure a relaxed hand position, and thanks to the adjustable stem, the riding position can be adapted from "sporty and active" to "upright and comfortable." A suspension seatpost also eliminates minor vibrations, although it cannot replace the comfort of a dropper post when stopped at traffic lights.

From the very first meter, you notice how unobtrusive the bike is – in the best possible way. The new Bosch PX motor hums almost inaudibly. The assistance kicks in smoothly, without overwhelming the rider when starting off. Even in Turbo mode, the system remains docile, yet delivers the powerful boost on hills that you'd expect from 90 Newton meters of torque.

Asphalt cutter and gravel king

In the city, the Xroad truly shines. Curbs lose their terror thanks to the 120mm of travel, and the upright riding position provides excellent visibility. Leaving the asphalt, the bike demonstrates that the "X" in its name is well-deserved. It feels planted and secure on gravel roads and forest trails. The tires inspire confidence, and the suspension smooths out bumps without feeling spongy.







Of course, the Xroad isn't a trail-hunting machine for the bike park – its geometry isn't designed for that, and at 26,3 kilograms, its weight is too high. But for the commute to work, which might even lead through the woods, or a leisurely weekend ride, it's precisely tuned. Nothing rattles, nothing is annoying. It's a "hop on and feel good" bike.