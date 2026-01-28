Lapierre PXR Racing 2026: The French bicycle manufacturer is sending five racers into the XC circuit on its top full-suspension bike. Alongside sporting success, a holistic approach is a key focus.

With five athletes, French bicycle manufacturer Lapierre is sending its new factory team, PXR Racing, into the cross-country racing circuit. This marks a new chapter in the brand's long history in cycling and simultaneously sharpens its profile: As part of the Accell group, Lapierre will focus primarily on cross-country in the future; its sister brand, Ghost, will serve the gravity and adventure riding categories.







The squad includes Swiss rider Nicole Koller, sixth overall in the 2025 UCI World Cup; it also includes two-time Cross-Country World Cup winner Anne Terpstra and Caroline Bohé from Denmark. She has already finished fifth at the MTB Marathon World Championships and won a bronze medal in the U23 Cross-Country World Championships. Her young compatriot Tobias Lillelund With two bronze medals at the U23 World Championships, he can be considered a promising talent; dthe New Zealander Anton Cooper He already held the title of Commonwealth Champion in CrossCountry, and was also U23 World Champion and multiple Oceania Champion in this discipline.

"MR holistic Performance approach

The team's long-term goal is the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. 2028; but above all, Lapierre wants to establish himself and his team at the forefront of the XC World Cup in the coming years, with a focus not solely on victories: PXR Racing is also about fully exploiting the potential of its riders – a “holistic” approach. Performance approach”, which includes comprehensive support from mental training to equipment.







High-end bike with electronic suspension

Lapierre is equipping its Factory Team with the latest version of its XRM cross-country full-suspension bike. The carbon single-pivot design with 120/120 mm of travel is, of course, top-of-the-line: The RockShox SID suspension components feature the electronic "Flight Attendant" suspension adjustment; SRAM supplies the brakes and drivetrain components in the form of the XX Eagle AXS 1x12 with a full-mount rear derailleur.

Riders and bikes can showcase their skills in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series starting in May, with only Nicole Koller having the chance to shine in front of a home crowd at one of the 14 events. Numerous other races are also expected for the five professional bikers. And for those wondering what the abbreviation "PXR" stands for: Lapierre coined the word "PEAKser" to symbolize the athletic ascent to the summit (peak). And that was perhaps too long to fit on a jersey…







lapierrebikes.com