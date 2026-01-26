Test / City E-Bike: At the start of the new season, many cyclists are asking themselves whether a sporty e-MTB is always necessary for everyday riding. The Kalkhoff Image 3 Excite aims to fill precisely this gap: a bike fully dedicated to the urban jungle and daily commutes. We extensively tested whether the concept from the traditional German brand works and how the step-through model performs in practice.

In our editorial office, we often discuss the development of the e-bike industry. A look at the sales figures and our readers' comments clearly shows that not everyone is looking for a full-suspension sports bike to conquer alpine terrain on the weekend. The majority of users see the bicycle as their primary means of transport for commuting to work, taking the kids to kindergarten, or doing the weekly shopping. This is precisely where Kalkhoff's Image series comes in. The Image 3 Excite is positioned as a classic urban and city bike that doesn't pretend to be an SUV, but rather plays to its strengths in practicality and comfort.







It's a return to the essentials, without sacrificing modern technology. Kalkhoff, one of Germany's best-known bicycle brands, boasts a broad portfolio ranging from sporty models to robust everyday bikes. The Image 3 Excite tested here (with "Excite" signifying one of the higher-end models) confidently positions itself as a premium solution for daily use. Before we delve into the riding impressions, a detailed look at the technical foundation that makes this bike so appealing to commuters is worthwhile.

Solid foundation: framework concept and variety of sizes

Kalkhoff relies on proven design for the frame, offering the Image 3 in two versions: a classic diamond frame with a high top tube and a wave frame, formerly often referred to as a "women's frame," but now popular across genders due to its comfortable step-through design. Our test bike was the wave version, which offers a real advantage in urban stop-and-go traffic thanks to its easy mounting and dismounting.







The manufacturer demonstrates flexibility in terms of size range. While each frame style is only available in a limited number of sizes (for example, S to L for the wave frame), the geometry is designed so that the large seatpost extension range and the adjustable cockpit accommodate a wide spectrum of rider heights. The smallest size is suitable for riders from around 1,60 meters tall, while the larger frames easily accommodate people up to 1,90 meters. This "one-bike-fits-many" concept is particularly practical when several people in a household want to share an e-bike.

Visually, the bike appears seamless. Kalkhoff has achieved an outstanding level of component integration. This starts with the battery, which is elegantly integrated into the downtube, and extends to the harmonious color scheme. A detail that brings joy in everyday use: the lock for the integrated battery is keyed alike with the frame lock. Anyone who has ever stood in front of their bike with a huge bunch of keys, searching for the right one, will appreciate this "one-key" system. It's these little details that demonstrate the work of engineers who actually ride bikes themselves.







Bosch core component: motor and energy storage

The Kalkhoff Image 3 Excite is powered by the new Bosch Performance Line motor. With a torque of 75 Newton meters, this drive system may not be the absolute top performer in Bosch's portfolio, but it's the perfect choice for urban use.

It's important to remember: we're not on steep singletrack trails here, but in flowing traffic. The 75 Nm of torque offers more than enough reserves for quick acceleration at traffic lights or effortlessly tackling steeper city climbs. Compared to more aggressive e-MTB motors, the Performance Line also shines with a smoother power delivery and a significantly more pleasant sound. It's there when you need it, but doesn't intrude – not even acoustically.







The system is powered by a 600 Wh Bosch PowerTube battery. Here too, more isn't always better. A larger battery would make the bike unnecessarily heavier and negatively affect the center of gravity. The capacity installed here is perfectly adequate for realistic urban riding ranges, even if you keep the assistance level permanently set to a higher level. Everything is controlled via an easy-to-read Bosch color display – the Kiox 300 in the Excite model – and the LED remote. Operation is intuitive, as is typical for Bosch; the haptic feedback of the buttons allows you to operate the system without taking your eyes off the road.

Low maintenance as the top priority

A highlight of the Image 3 Excite is its drivetrain. Instead of a traditional chain that requires regular cleaning and lubrication, Kalkhoff uses a Gates belt drive. The carbon belt is not only whisper-quiet but also extremely durable and clean. Those who commute to work by bike no longer have to worry about oil-stained trouser legs – trouser clip trauma is a thing of the past.







The belt drive is combined with a Shimano Nexus 5-speed internal gear hub. At first glance, "five gears" might sound like very few, especially if you're used to derailleur systems with 12 gears. But this impression is deceptive. The Nexus 5 was specifically developed for e-bikes. It easily handles the high torque of the mid-drive motor and offers a gear range that, in combination with the motor assistance, is perfectly adequate. The major advantage of the internal gear hub in city traffic: you can shift gears while stationary. If you unexpectedly come to a stop at a red light in top gear, you simply twist the shifter and effortlessly start off again in first gear. That's a level of convenience that no derailleur system can offer.







The braking system on our test model is from Tektro. The hydraulic disc brakes, with their sufficiently large rotors, provide powerful stopping power and bring the roughly 30-kilogram bike to a safe halt every time. Of interest to readers in northern Germany: the bike is also available with a coaster brake. While this is hardly relevant in southern Germany, it's a crucial safety feature for many cyclists switching from a classic Dutch bike.

Practical uses and transport options

An urban bike needs to be able to carry loads. The rear rack is robustly constructed and approved for a payload of up to 27 kilograms, which also allows for the mounting of a child seat. Thanks to the MIK system, baskets and bags can be attached and detached with a single click.

But Kalkhoff goes a step further. Mounting points for an optional front rack are located on the head tube. This rack costs around 100 euros, weighs just over one kilogram itself, and can carry loads of up to 10 kilograms. In testing, this feature proved particularly practical: the laptop bag or backpack is in the rider's field of vision, which protects against unnoticed access at traffic lights, and the frame-mounted design (unlike handlebar-mounted baskets) hardly affects the handling.







The topic of weight and payload

With a weight of around 30 kilograms, the Image 3 Excite is no lightweight. Anyone who has to carry their bike up to the third floor every day won't be happy with it. However, the weight is usually completely negated by the motor assistance while riding. The permissible total weight is much more important. Kalkhoff specifies very generous values ​​for this on most models in the Image series – our test model was designed for a system weight of up to 150 kilograms (in some cases, depending on the exact specifications, up to 170 kg for the XXL/Advance models). This means a payload of around 120 kilograms for rider and luggage. Even tall and heavy riders can mount it without any worries, without the frame starting to wobble or the spokes creaking.

Comfort: Walking on clouds through the city

Let's move on to one of the most important aspects: riding comfort. A city bike must be able to smooth out potholes, curbs, and cobblestones. Kalkhoff achieves this through a combination of several components.







At the front, an SR Suntour suspension fork reliably absorbs harsh impacts. Even more important for subjective comfort, however, is the rear. Here, Kalkhoff has installed a suspension seatpost which, in combination with the wide Selle Royal saddle, effectively protects the rider's back. The riding position is upright and relaxed, with the rider's gaze directed far ahead – ideal for visibility in traffic.

The comfort package is complemented by ergonomic grips from Ergon (here in the short version for the twist grip shifter) and an adjustable stem, which allows the handlebar height and angle to be individually adjusted.







An often underestimated comfort factor is the tires. The Image 3 Excite comes equipped with Schwalbe Green Marathon tires. These not only offer excellent puncture protection and good grip in wet conditions, but also score points for sustainability. According to Schwalbe, this tire is made largely from recycled materials. The tires' large volume also allows for slightly lower air pressure, which further improves damping characteristics.







The Kalkhoff Image 3 Excite in practice

Enough theory – how does it ride? As soon as you take a seat on the Image 3, a feeling of deceleration sets in. The bike feels incredibly solid and secure. The frame is stiff enough not to feel spongy even when loaded, yet offers enough flex for comfort.

The Bosch motor provides smooth and consistent power. In the "Auto" mode of the Smart System, you don't have to worry about a thing: the system uses pedal pressure and speed to detect whether you have a tailwind or are climbing an incline, and automatically adjusts the assistance. The interplay with the hub gears and belt drive is fantastic. No rattling, no grinding during gear changes. You practically glide along.







The braking system was particularly impressive in the test. Even in wet conditions and with luggage, the bike could be slowed down precisely. While the suspension fork does compress slightly under braking, it doesn't detract enough to make the ride feel unstable. The suspension seatpost responds sensitively and almost completely filters out minor vibrations from the asphalt.

Criticisms are hard to find. For sporty, ambitious riders, the 5-speed hub might be too coarsely spaced and offer too narrow a gear range in very hilly terrain, but the bike simply wasn't designed for that. The considerable weight is also noticeable when maneuvering in tight bike cellars, but this is a trade-off for the robust construction and high load capacity.







The Kalkhoff Image 3 Excite isn't a bike that flaunts superlatives or tries to follow every trend. And that's precisely its strength. It's an honest, well-designed, and high-quality means of transportation for modern everyday life. The combination of the powerful yet refined Bosch motor, the low-maintenance belt drive, and the comfortable features makes it a worry-free package for commuters.