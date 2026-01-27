E-bike innovations for 2026: With the Vuca EVO FS 2, Cologne-based manufacturer BULLS presents an e-SUV designed to combine technological innovation with high everyday usability. The focus of this new development is the integration of the Pinion motor-gearbox unit (MGU) into a fully suspended frame concept, offered in both step-through and classic diamond frames. The e-bike targets a wide range of uses, from urban commuting to extended tours on unpaved roads.







BULLS Vuca EVO FS 2: The Pinion MGU in focus

The technical core of the Vuca EVO FS 2 is the Pinion MGUwhich combines a brushless mid-drive motor with an electronic 12-speed gearbox in a single, enclosed unit. This system offers significant advantages in maintenance and operation compared to traditional derailleur systems. Thanks to its encapsulated design, the gearbox is largely protected from external influences and is considered virtually wear-free.

A key feature of this drive unit is its ability to perform gear changes under load as well as when stationary. Furthermore, the system's intelligence allows for automated gear changes, similar in function to automatic transmissions in the automotive sector. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a Gates belt drive, which significantly extends maintenance intervals compared to a conventional chain and minimizes noise.







Chassis and frame construction

Constructive refinements of the 4-link swing arm

The framework of Dragging The EVO FS 2 is manufactured from aluminum using a sophisticated monocoque casting process. Engineers at the Cologne TechCenter paid particular attention to the so-called 4-link swingarm rear suspension. This design allows for a fully suspended chassis with a low step-through frame without compromising frame stiffness. Modern manufacturing methods have largely eliminated visible welds, resulting in a seamless, monolithic appearance.

Damping and performance

The Fox Float air suspension provides 120 mm of travel at both the front and rear. A unique feature is the internally mounted rear shock, which not only contributes to a clean look but also offers design advantages: its protected position shields the shock from dirt and contributes to chassis stiffness. The placement of the heavier drivetrain components near the bottom bracket results in a low center of gravity, which is intended to improve stability and dynamics.







System integration and digital networking

In terms of connectivity, BULLS relies on the FIT system. This integrates the smartphone into the e-bike's control system, allowing it to function as a digital key with a display lock function. The system also offers navigation solutions with Komoot integration and the option to integrate additional hardware, such as tire pressure sensors, directly into the software environment.

Power is supplied by an 800 Wh battery designed for long ranges. The bike also features practical additions such as a USB-C charging port on the stem, a dropper seatpost, and a lighting system with an automatic brake light function.







BULLS Vuca EVO FS 2 – Market positioning and variants

The BULLS Vuca EVO FS 2 will be available at a recommended retail price of 6.999 Offered in euros. In addition to the top model, there is also a variant for 5, the Vuca EVO FS 1.999 Available for € (RRP). Market launch via ZEG specialist retailers is planned for April 2026. With a wide range of permissible applications, the model positions itself as a robust companion for users who value technical reliability and a low-maintenance overall design.

Editorial opinion

The newly unveiled BULLS Vuca EVO FS 2 2026 is brimming with groundbreaking technology (and looks fantastic, too). We can't wait to test drive this exciting electric SUV. Stay tuned!

Website

www.bulls.de