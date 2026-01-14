I Lock It Pro Giveaway: Frame locks are considered a pragmatic solution for everyday use: quick to lock, always attached to the bike, and easy to handle. With the I Lock It Pro, the German manufacturer takes this basic principle and adds features more commonly found in the smart home or connected mobility world: keyless operation, alarm technology, and GPS-based live tracking. The result is a permanently mounted system that combines the convenience of a classic frame lock with digitally supported security logic – without claiming to completely replace the need for physical security in urban environments. We're giving away this smart highlight for added security for your beloved bike.

The core product concept is easily explained: As a frame lock mounted on the bicycle, the I Lock It Pro is always attached to the bike, and therefore immediately available when needed. According to the manufacturer, this is a key benefit: Those who regularly park their bike briefly don't need to carry, remove, or store a separate lock. Based on this logic, the I Lock It positions itself as a constant companion – particularly relevant for those whose daily routine involves short stops.







Keyless access: App, button and remote control

According to the product page, the PRO version uses a keyless operating concept: opening and closing is done via smartphone/app, and operation via buttons or a remote control is also mentioned. The underlying principle is clear: access should remain quick and uncomplicated, without a mechanical key and without any searching or inserting procedures.

Alarm levels instead of "just" a lock: pre-alarm and 110 dB

In terms of deterrence, the I Lock It Pro integrates a two-stage alarm function, according to the manufacturer. An "accidental bump" initially triggers a pre-alarm, followed by three warning signals. If further vibration occurs or a theft attempt is made, a 110 dB alarm is activated. The system is therefore not only intended as a passive lock, but also as an active signaling device that responds audibly to suspicious tampering.

The acoustic element is complemented by a digital component: The manufacturer states that the app sends notifications – directly and regardless of the user's location. This clearly indicates that the approach is aimed at situations where the bicycle is not in the user's field of vision.







GPS live tracking: Activation upon alarm

A special feature of the PRO version is GPS live tracking combined with mobile network connectivity. According to the manufacturer, the live tracking mode starts when an alarm is triggered. The position is determined via GPS and transmitted to the app via the mobile network, making the location visible in the I LOCK IT app. The focus is therefore not on continuous background tracking, but on an event-driven scenario linked to an alarm.

Wide tires, e-bike focus and robust construction

With the I Lock It Pro, I Lock It explicitly addresses the e-bike context and specifies that the product is suitable for wide tires. The technical specifications indicate a maximum tire width of 72 mm. The housing also appears robust and features a resistant construction against impacts, cuts, and forced entry. Furthermore, the bicycle lock incorporates a so-called "dynamic spoke avoidance system": the shackle is designed to automatically move around spokes. This addresses a classic issue with frame locks – the mechanical conflict between the locking mechanism and the movement of the spokes.







System concept: Plug-in accessories for connecting to fixed objects

Frame locks traditionally primarily serve to prevent the item from rolling away. However, for many applications, securing it to fixed objects is crucial. This is where I Lock It focuses on expandability: According to the manufacturer, the I Lock It Pro can be supplemented with plug-in accessories (e.g., cable, chain, Tex-Lock rope) that automatically lock when the lock is closed.

Using the plug-in cable as an example, the manufacturer describes the process very practically: Wrap the cable around an object (such as a lamppost or bicycle rack), thread the plug through the eyelet, insert it into the lock – and when locking, the accessory is secured "at the same time." Transport is also addressed: The cable can be attached to the bicycle using a bracket. This transforms the frame lock into a modular system.







Tracking service: including time period and duration model

I Lock It combines GPS functionality with a tracking service that, according to the product page, includes the GPS function in the app, the tracking server, and mobile network data. With the initial purchase, this service is included free of charge for two years in the "2 years included" option. Afterward, continued use is possible on a "flexible" basis – starting at €2 per month; no contract is required. Additionally, a "lifetime included" option is offered. It is particularly important for users to note that the GPS functionality is tied to this service model.

I Lock It Pro – Technical specifications and scope of delivery

Size: 148 × 150 × 40 mm

Weight about 500 g

Max. tire width: 72 mm

Battery pack: 1.200 mAh Lithium-ion, Charging via USB-C

connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 as well as LTE/GPS

App Compatibility: Android version 5 and higher, iOS (iPhone 5 or higher)

Delivery: I Lock It Pro (with installed battery), USB-C charging cable, mounting accessories (including screws and spacer/offset bracket), instructions.







Price in the manufacturer's shop: from EUR 259,00 (2 years tracking included) or EUR 319,00 ("Lifetime included")

