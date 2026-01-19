Product news: Thanks to a comprehensive update, the Haibike Hybe enters the new season with even more trail performance. For 2026, the Hybe CF 11 and Hybe CF 9 will feature a new motor and display setup as well as a revised design.

Haibike athlete Tom Öhler impressively demonstrated the power of the Hybe e-MTB model: In just one day, he crossed more than 15 peaks, setting an official RID world record. As the winning bike of Anna Spielmann at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships and of Andrea Garibbo at the European E-MTB Enduro Tour, the Hybe has also repeatedly proven its racing capabilities.







Equipped with the new Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor (on the CF 11), the 2026 Hybe is, according to Haibike, even more competitive and should be able to master even the most demanding trails with ease. The progressive kinematics, combined with the short rear end, make the Hybe particularly playful and agile, ready for plenty of trail fun. A slack 64,5-degree head angle ensures optimal control and high stability, especially on steep, technical terrain – the manufacturer adds.

The modern geometry concept, combined with the lightweight full-carbon frame and performance-oriented kinematics, gives the Hybe its sporty all-round character. 170 mm of front and 160 mm of rear travel, a mullet wheel setup, and short chainstays are designed to ensure optimal traction uphill and full control downhill. The Bosch Kiox 400C display, integrated into the top tube, provides a clean, uncluttered setup.







Thanks to its revolutionary motor-frame integration, where the drive unit is inserted into the frame at an 85-degree angle from above, the Hybe boasts an exceptionally low center of gravity. The result: balanced weight distribution and maximum stability and control in every riding situation. This design also allows for battery removal with the downtube closed and underscores the clean, radically integrated frame design.







Powered by the new Bosch Performance Line CX-R with 100 Nm – the most powerful drive unit in the Bosch lineup – the top-of-the-line Hybe CF 11 delivers a dynamic, powerful riding experience. The high-quality, performance-oriented components ensure effortless handling on any terrain. The Hybe CF 11 is equipped with a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork with 170 mm of travel up front and a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate fork with 160 mm of travel in the rear. Price: 11.000 Euro

The Hybe CF 9 aims to impress as a powerful e-mountain bike that confidently tackles technical climbs and offers complete control even on challenging downhill terrain. Power is provided by the latest generation of the Bosch Performance Line CX motor. Components such as the RockShox ZEB Base Rush RC air suspension fork, the S1000 Eagle drivetrain, and the SRAM Maven Bronze brakes ensure reliable performance in every riding situation. Price: €7.499







