KTM Gravelator 25 review: This affordable aluminum model comes with all modern mounting standards and solid components that are significantly improved compared to its predecessor. In terms of value for money, the KTM is therefore very well positioned.

KTM is revamping its gravel bike lineup, replacing the old X-Strada series with a new name. In the aluminum segment, "Gravelator" represents a robust-looking frame with a significantly sloping top tube, offering enhanced functionality for touring and bikepacking thanks to additional mounting options: In addition to fenders and a rear rack, a top tube bag and fork mounts can now be attached. The option to mount a third bottle cage under the downtube is no longer available, but this is unlikely to be a significant drawback for most riders.







KTM Gravelator 25: the highlights

Versatile gravel bike with numerous mounting options

New aluminum frame with UDH standard and internally routed cables.

Equipment: Shimano Cues 1×11

At €1.199, the price is very reasonable.

Weight 11,79 kg without pedals







It's very pleasing that the formerly most affordable model in the lineup (which still costs €1.199) has been significantly upgraded. The X-Strada 30, which previously occupied this price point, was equipped with mechanical brakes, and the frame still featured classic quick-release axles and externally routed cables under the cockpit. Its successor, the Gravelator 25, is considerably more modern: KTM has fitted the new model with a Shimano Cues 1x11 drivetrain and hydraulic brakes, and thru-axles are now standard. The new aluminum frame is also designed to meet the modern UDH standard; brake lines and shift cables are routed internally through the chainstays.

KTM Gravelator: Gravel bikes from 899 euros

Below the Gravelator 25, there's now even a gravel bike for €899, the Gravelator 30. With nine gears, mechanical brakes, and quick-release skewers, it's significantly simpler, but even here, the shift cables and brake lines are routed internally into the generously sized head tube. While this makes the cables clearly visible in front of the handlebars, it's easy to swap the short stem for a longer one if you prefer a more stretched-out riding position.







Then the KTM suddenly feels quite fast: The riding position shifts from balanced to sporty, and the neutral steering allows the bike to be ridden confidently on any terrain. With the grippy 45mm Maxxis Rambler tires (50mm tires also fit) and the 11-50 cassette, the bike is geared more towards trail adventures, for which the compact riding position is well-suited. Compared to the twelve-speed cassette of more expensive GRX bikes, it only lacks one high-speed gear, which isn't really missed. Since the eleven-speed cassette is mounted on a standard HG freehub, other sprockets can also be used – for example, much closer-ratio road bike cassettes like 11-32 when riding on flatter terrain.







Low price, rather high weight

Anyone switching from a mountain bike to a Gravelator won't be bothered by the weight, which, with pedals, exceeds twelve kilograms. But as mentioned, this fully and modernly equipped bike costs only 1.200 euros. This is, of course, only possible with the more affordable Shimano Cues components, which, however, differ only slightly from the GRX components in terms of functionality and feel. The price difference for the KTM Gravelator 15 with a 12-speed GRX mix is ​​just 200 euros. In terms of value for money, the Austrian manufacturer's gravel bike range is therefore very well positioned overall – and for the price of two Gravelator 25s, you can already get a Carbon model with carbon wheelset!

www.ktm-bikes.at





