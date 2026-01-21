Bulls Grinder 3 Review: The anniversary model, celebrating the 60th birthday of brand owner ZEG, is very reasonably priced considering its high-quality components. The Bulls also impresses with a modern aluminum frame that offers current mounting standards and, with its mounting options and ample tire clearance, makes it ideal for touring, trail riding, and bikepacking.

The Cologne-based brand has significantly expanded its gravel bike portfolio for 2026. In addition to the proven carbon model Machete and the titanium gravel bike Mache-Ti, there is now the race-oriented Machete RX1, as well as the Grinder, a significantly revised aluminum platform.

Bulls Grinder 3: Gravel bike with ten years of history

Bulls can claim to have launched one of the first gravel bikes from a German manufacturer with the Grinder – the original model was introduced back in 2015. Since then, it has evolved significantly; the 2026 version now incorporates all the standards that characterize a modern gravel bike.







Bulls Grinder 3: the highlights







New aluminum frame with modern mounting standards

Balanced geometry for touring and trail riding

Components: Shimano GRX RX822/610/410 1×12

Price 1.499 euros, weight 11,8 kilos (without packaging)

The Cologne-based company has further optimized the Grinder's frame geometry, combining a comfortable riding position with playful handling. In the test setup with a short stem and several spacers underneath, the riding position is upright and compact, as befits a gravel bike in this category.







New frame with many mounting options

The Bulls is a true all-rounder for touring, trail riding, and everyday use. Bulls doesn't skimp on mounting options, allowing for the attachment of fork mounts, a rear rack, and fenders; in addition, there are two top tube bags and three bottle cages. Even a headlight can be mounted to the front fork, for which a special base requires two-screw fastening.

On the lower right side of the fork leg, the concealed threaded hole for the thru-axle is a nice visual detail; at the rear, you can now admire a UDH rear dropout, allowing the Grinder to be converted to modern full-mount derailleurs. The bottom bracket still uses the tried-and-tested BSA standard, which Bulls has always favored for the Grinder and to which many manufacturers have since returned.







Proven GRX mix and grippy Schwalbe tires

However, given the high-quality components, there is no reason for this: Bulls installs a Shimano GRX mix with 1×12 gears and the wide-ranging 10-51 cassette, which, together with the grippy 45mm Schwalbe G-One RX tires, makes the bike quite suitable for trail riding.







Given this comprehensive package, the price is also noteworthy: €1.499 is exceptionally affordable for a gravel bike with a GRX 1x12 drivetrain, and the only compromise with the Bulls is weight. Including pedals, the bike weighs around twelve kilograms, which won't bother those switching to the Bulls Grinder 3 from an everyday bike or mountain bike. Anyone looking for a more sporty gravel ride would be better off with the Bulls Machete RX, which is already available as the RX1 for €1.999 The Euro is about 1,2 kilos lighter.

