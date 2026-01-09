Product news: According to Fox, the Transfer Neo is the fastest-responding wireless dropper seatpost on the market. Thanks to its extremely low latency, the saddle height can be precisely adjusted to different terrain, promising maximum riding efficiency. The Fox Transfer Neo 225 now expands the series with a 225 mm model.

To enable instantaneous activation of the Transfer Neo wireless dropper seatpost, Fox developed its own wireless protocol (Neo). Similar to a Formula 1 race car, Neo eliminates all unnecessary features of the wireless protocol in favor of maximum speed. According to the manufacturer, this makes Neo over 100 times faster than Bluetooth and 20 times faster than competing technologies. On the bike, this translates to virtually no delay between lever activation and the seatpost's precise positioning.







Every element of the Transfer Neo was meticulously designed, tested, and optimized as part of the Fox Racing Applications and Development (RAD) program. Key technical highlights include:

• Special design for optimal installation height

• Strategic placement of battery and motor for more tire clearance

• Ergonomic lever design for a natural feel

• Extremely low latency for precise saddle height adjustment

The Fox Transfer Neo 225 is now available in a 225 mm length, expanding the range of diameters (30,9, 31,6, and 34,9 mm) to include additional models. Like all other wireless dropper posts in the series, the Transfer Neo 225 features a Schrader valve at the top. This allows for easy adjustment of saddle pressure to suit the terrain, rider preference, or pressure loss over time. The Transfer Neo also boasts the same sleek new head design as the new Transfer seatpost, offering a low stack height, secure 2-bolt mounting, and infinite angle adjustment.







The new Fox Transfer Neo 225 is available now at a price of 1.319,00 euros.

Web: www.ridefox.com