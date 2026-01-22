Product news: Canadian Forbidden Bike Company presents two new titanium hardtails, the Puritan and the Heathen. The all-metal frames are available in limited editions. Designed for heavy-duty use, the titanium frame kits are said to last a lifetime, according to the manufacturer.

Forbidden Puritan

The Puritan is a proportionally sized titanium all-terrain bike (ATB), built for long tours with luggage, spontaneous singletrack descents on the commute, and everything else you wouldn't normally do with a 700c bike. With clearance for tires up to 700c x 2,0″ (50 mm) wide and the proportional ONERIDE frame size, the Puritan aims to combine gravel efficiency with comfort and stability. The Puritan is specifically designed for use with a flat handlebar and a 60 mm stem. Price: 3.999, 00 €







Key Features:

● 50 mm Rockshox Rudy XL Fork and Cane Creek Headset included

● Designed for flat bars with a 60 mm stem

● Optimized for 700c x 2.0″ (50mm)

● External cable routing

● 73mm Threaded Bottom Bracket

● 142 x 12 Rear Hub Spacing (Gravel standard)

● Space for two 750ml+ water bottles

Heathen







The Heathen is an aggressive hardtail mountain bike with a slack head angle and proportional ONERIDE frame sizing, tuned for a 130mm suspension fork. The smaller frame sizes (S1 & S2) feature a setup for MX wheels, while S3 & S4 are fully 29-inch. This sizing allowed the developers to maintain the front-to-rear ratio, thus preserving the desired riding characteristics across all sizes. Price: €3.199,00

Key Features:

● S1 & S2: MX | S3 & S4: Full 29

● Optimized for 130 mm suspension fork

● Progressive geometry with a slack head angle

● External cable routing

● 73mm Threaded Bottom Bracket

● 148 x 12 Rear Hub Spacing

● Accessory mounting points under the top tube

● Space for a 750ml+ water bottle







Website: www.forbiddenbike.com