Velofollies 2026: The first cycling trade fair of the year is primarily aimed at a road cycling enthusiast audience – no wonder, given the venue. From the city of Kortrijk, it's just a stone's throw to the routes of famous cycling races like the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

First held in 2007, Velofollies is no longer a new event. However, as the trade fair landscape in the bicycle industry has changed, its importance as a public fair has grown – and this is true in Germany as well. Its early date offers many enthusiasts the first opportunity to see the latest product innovations of the past few months in person; with the Benelux region, northern France, and northern and western Germany, it also boasts a huge catchment area. And the fair is a real treat for road cycling fans, as it attracts exhibitors who are now rare at other major events. At the same time, everyday cyclists also get their money's worth, because in Kortrijk, you can admire urban bikes and e-bikes of all kinds.







These impressions from the packed exhibition halls, where around 300 exhibitors represented a total of 600 brands, prove that the trip to Flanders is worthwhile. The concept of locally organized exhibition stands by distributors is also proving successful in Belgium – it is only through this approach that many manufacturers are even able to have a presence at the trade fair.

Those who missed the Velofollies can look forward to the one taking place from March 20th to 22nd, 2026. cyclingworld We're looking forward to the event in Düsseldorf, which is similarly structured and similarly large, and definitely worth a visit – not least because of its large outdoor area with extensive testing opportunities. But now, without further ado, here are some of the highlights of Velofollies 2026.

velofollies.be







Shimano: The new levers in hand

They were in mid-December vorgestellt At Velofollies, you could actually touch them: This is what the levers of the new electronic Shimano GRX-RX717 look like in real life. The shape is already familiar from the brand's road bike controls; now they allow for more affordable complete bikes with the wireless 1x12 drivetrain. The corresponding rear derailleur is matched to Shimano's 10-51 cassette; the levers are also available in a "non-series" version with the Shimano logo. This allows them to be discreetly combined with the brand's road bike components.

bike.shimano.com







KMC: Wax instead of oil in the top segment

A new era is dawning at the major chain specialist: Chains for 12- and 13-speed shifting systems will now only be offered waxed and will no longer be pre-lubricated with an oily "initial lubrication." At the trade fair booth, KMC touted the significantly reduced dirt adhesion and resulting considerably longer lifespan. Furthermore, they aim to provide their customers with a simple way to benefit from the new technology, as the time-consuming degreasing and hot waxing processes are completely eliminated.

kmcchain.de

Pinarello: Luxury gravel bike for racers

The iconic Italian manufacturer with the most Tour de France victories (16) presents the Dogma GR, an off-road racing bike in the absolute luxury class. The new model's steering geometry is heavily influenced by road bikes, it's available in new frame sizes, and it's incredibly lightweight – as demonstrated at Velofollies, it weighs only around 7,5 kg with SRAM Red XPLR components. Typical of Pinarello racing bikes is the design language with its many aerodynamic details; typical of gravel racing is the almost complete lack of mounting options. For less demanding applications, there's the new Gravil F7. The Pinarello Dogma GR is also uncompromising when it comes to price: the complete bike costs €14.000, while the frameset is priced at €6.900.







pinarello.com







I:SY P12 Longtail: Innovative family bike

The compact bike specialists at I:SY have packed an incredible amount of technology into their new family bike. A highlight is the rear suspension swingarm, which is completely decoupled from the two-child luggage rack – meaning the little passengers benefit from optimal shock absorption. The swingarm can be adjusted in three stages via a hand lever, making the suspension firmer (for heavier loads) or softer (for lighter loads). The rear suspension travel is 80 mm, complemented by a 60 mm suspension fork.

The second highlight is the Pinion MGU with twelve gears, that innovative motor-gearbox unit which shifts fully automatically if desired. Accompanied by an 800 Wh battery, this is pretty much the most advanced e-bike drive system on the market. Furthermore, the new I:SY features powerful four-piston brakes, a 100 lux headlight, and practical details such as folding pedals, folding handlebars, and a frame lock. With 6.999 Euro keeps the price of the family car very reasonable.







www.isy.de







Eddy Merckx Bikes: Relaunch of the classic brand

The most successful racing cyclist of all time founded his own bicycle brand two years after retiring from professional cycling, a brand that remained an integral part of the sport for decades. When Merckx wanted to sell his company in the mid-2010s, his compatriot and competitor Jochim Aerts stepped in: The founder of the Ridley bicycle brand wanted, among other things, to prevent the legendary name from falling into the hands of soulless investors.

Ridley has now revamped the brand, emphasizing the great legacy of Eddy Merckx. The focus is on steel and titanium frames, which can also be custom-made in Italy; the individually configured complete bikes are reasonably priced for what they offer. And thanks to their in-house paint shop, truly unique bikes can be created.







www.eddymerckx.com

BMC: New logos and an artist at work

The Swiss manufacturer has largely moved away from the black, red, and white look of its early years – more strikingly colored racing machines have long been part of the lineup, although the truly vibrant paint jobs have so far been reserved for the Kaius gravel race bike. The Teammachine R 01 Three now features new logos that are significantly more dynamic than the familiar, full-surface BMC lettering. But things got really wild at the Velofollies trade fair, live at the booth: there, TJ Eisenhart, the American artist and former professional cyclist, transformed a Teammachine frame into a unique work of art. His base: the unpainted “Varo” model with a fine clear coat, which BMC offers as a super lightweight option or for a custom paint job.







www.bmc-switzerland.com







Basso & Cinelli: Racing bike dreams from Italy

Every racing enthusiast knows them: legendary brands like Basso and Cinelli. Basso was founded in 1977 by Alcide Basso, brother of Marino Basso, the 1972 road world champion, and was one of the most popular racing bike brands in Germany for decades. Cinelli is even older, founded in 1948 by Cino Cinelli, the 1943 Milan-San Remo winner. Besides its frames, the brand is particularly known for its high-quality components and has been very popular with classic cycling enthusiasts for several years. The prominent presence of both brands underscores the importance of racing bikes at Velofollies.

In this country, you rarely see bikes from these two manufacturers, which is quite surprising: Basso and Cinelli both offer modern, lightweight components at very attractive prices. The understated, elegant Basso Diamante boasts a frame weight of around 800 grams and a well-balanced, sporty geometry. Equipped with Shimano Ultegra 8170 Di2 and Fulcrum Wind 42 carbon wheels, the Diamante costs a reasonable €7.299.







www.bassobikes.com

Cinelli specifies a frame weight of around 1.150 grams for the King Zydeco 2 carbon gravel bike, which speaks to an exceptionally lightweight complete bike. Its highlights include a carbon cockpit with fully integrated cables and a low-profile aero seatpost. Equipped with a SRAM Rival XPLR 1x13 drivetrain and aluminum wheelset, the bike costs exactly €5.000; the Fulcrum Soniq Carbon wheels shown here add €900 to the price. This makes even this unique, colorful gravel bike quite affordable.

cinelli-milano.com







Big brands, small brands

What distinguishes bicycle trade fairs like Velofollies is also the coexistence of large and small exhibitors. For example, Kettler aluminum bike and Achielle: The German manufacturer launched the first mass-produced aluminum bicycle in the mid-1970s and is now a specialist in everyday and family mobility – especially electric, of course. Achielle This year, the company celebrates its 80th anniversary – and for just as long, the Belgians have been manufacturing steel frames in their workshop, which have been sold under their own brand name since 2007. Their in-house paint shop allows customers to obtain a truly unique bicycle for their everyday riding.







Agu & Brooks: Accessories with tradition

Many companies in the cycling industry look back on decades of history, some even well over 100 years old. And many have remained true to themselves and their traditions, as can be clearly seen with Agu and Brooks. The Dutch specialist for cycling-specific rainwear has been active since 1966 and made headlines no later than ten years after its founding: As can be read at their trade fair booth, the company won a national competition for a rain suit. The modernized version, called Essential And at 75 euros, it's not very expensive; it can still be bought at Agu today, along with various other jackets and accessories.

Brooks began manufacturing leather saddles in the 1880s; after being acquired by Selle Royal in the early 2000s, the traditional company re-established itself with classically designed bags made from natural materials. Brooks' current bikepacking bags, which are also available as sets – for example, the... – demonstrate just how much Brooks keeps up with the times. Adventure Bikepacking B Bundle (Frame, handlebar and saddle bag) for 247 euros.







Driving fun in the hall

Mid-January in Belgium can be quite unpleasant, and only the first day of Velofollies 2026 was blessed with mild weather. An indoor test track is therefore the ideal way to get visitors onto bikes.

















