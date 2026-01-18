Test / Grips for mountain bikers: The Ergon GD1 Evo polarizes opinions at first glance. As a conical grip designed for gravity riding, it promises the perfect balance of cushioning and direct feedback. We put this "Made in Germany" model to the test and checked whether its high price is justified by its performance on the trail.

Dimensions and shape: Ergon GD1 Evo

Diameter: 32 mm (tapered)

Length: 136 mm

Weight 116 g

Available colors: Various (e.g. black, orange, frozen moss)

With a price of €44,95, the Ergon GD1 Evo confidently positions itself in the upper price segment. However, you also get "Made in Germany" quality for that price. The special feature of the GD1 Evo is its conical shape: the grip is slimmer on the inside to allow for a firm grip, while it increases in diameter towards the outside to offer more cushioning. In the standard version we tested (there is also a thinner "Slim" version), the grip measures 32 mm at its thickest point.







The "Factory Custom Rubber" used is technically interesting. Ergon uses a rubber compound that is said to be extremely UV-stable. The grip is secured with a high-strength aluminum internal clamp, which prevents it from twisting, even when riding roughly on carbon handlebars. The end caps are replaceable – a smart detail for those who frequently make contact with the ground.

On the trail: Our test impressions

The first time you pick up the GD1 Evo, you're met with an unexpected sensation. The surface feels almost rough, nearly sandy. Anyone expecting instant, sticky grip will be surprised. But appearances are deceiving: as soon as you firmly grip the handlebars, the rubber's character changes dramatically. Under pressure, the "Factory Custom Rubber" develops tremendous grip, whether you're wearing gloves or not. It seems as if the compound becomes softer and stickier under load.







Despite being labeled a "standard" size, the GD1 Evo, at 32 mm, feels rather slim. For riders who prefer a lot of grip, it might even seem too thin. The riding feel is clearly defined: this isn't a comfortable sofa for leisurely tours, but a precise tool for racers. Damping is present – ​​ridges in the thumb area effectively filter out fine vibrations – but direct feedback from the ground dominates.

The ergonomic design of the grips makes sense: the transverse ribs in the front finger area provide excellent grip when pulling on the handlebars. A clever detail is the hard plastic end caps (end plugs). If you accidentally drop your bike in the heat of the moment or snag it on a rock face, the rubber won't be ruined immediately. Furthermore, these caps are inexpensive to replace without having to buy a whole new grip. Durability seems promising, especially given the initially firmer feel.