Product News / S-Pedelec: Diamant returns to the fast e-bike segment – ​​and with a bang. With the new Diamant Suvea Speed, the long-established manufacturer presents an S-Pedelec that aims to redefine the term "e-SUV." Equipped with a massive 800 Wh battery, Bosch eBike ABS, and a well-designed step-through frame, the model targets commuters who don't want to sacrifice comfort despite reaching speeds of 45 km/h. We have the details for the market launch in January 2026.

Return with range: The drive of the Diamond Suvea Speed

After a hiatus of several years, Diamant is making a comeback in the speed pedelec market. The heart of the Suvea Speed ​​is – unsurprisingly for this performance class – the proven Bosch Performance Line Speed ​​motor. This motor assists the rider up to a speed of 45 km/h and is known for its powerful acceleration, which is essential for keeping up with traffic, especially during daily commutes.







But performance is only half the battle if the battery runs out too quickly. Here, Diamant goes all out: The downtube houses the Bosch PowerTube with a generous 800 watt-hour capacity. That should be more than enough even for long commutes with full assistance. And for those still worried about range anxiety, there's no need to worry: The system is compatible with the Bosch PowerMore 250 range extender. This additional battery can be elegantly mounted on the mudguard.

Safety meets comfort: Bosch ABS and low-entry design

An S-Pedelec with a step-through frame? What was once often ridiculed has long since established itself as a sensible concept. The Suvea Speed ​​consistently uses a frame without a top tube to make fast mobility accessible to a wider population. The easy step-through design goes hand in hand with a more upright, comfortable riding position – a clear contrast to the often sporty, stretched-out geometries of the competition.

The integration of Bosch eBike ABS proves that comfort doesn't have to come at the expense of safety. This system is being used for the first time on a Diamant bike. Especially at speeds of up to 45 km/h, a locked front wheel on wet asphalt or gravel is a nightmare scenario. The ABS is designed to prevent exactly that and enable controlled braking maneuvers – a feature we consider a real advantage, particularly for those switching from a classic e-bike to an S-Pedelec. A Supernova lighting system with high beam and brake lights, as well as a rearview mirror, also come standard, ensuring the necessary visibility and overview in traffic.







Clever detail solutions: Accessory Bar and Clever Rack Pro

Diamant wouldn't be Diamant if they hadn't also considered everyday usability. One interesting detail is the patented "Accessory Bar." Since a step-through frame lacks a top tube for mounting accessories, Diamant has developed a modular solution. This bar essentially simulates a top tube and allows for the attachment of bags, pumps, or locks – all in just a few simple steps.







Even with the "normal" Suvea, the concept completely convinced us:

Luggage transport for professionals

At the rear, the Clever Rack Pro, a co-development with the bag specialists at Ortlieb, is used. The rack can carry up to 27 kg, is MIK HD-compatible, and features D-wings. These side elements not only protect luggage from contact with the spokes but also provide additional attachment points. With a permissible total weight of 160 kg, the Suvea Speed ​​thus offers ample reserves for both rider and cargo. The bike's own weight ranges between 30,4 and 31,4 kg, depending on the configuration.







Two variants available from January 2026

The Suvea Speed ​​will arrive at dealerships starting January 8, 2026. Buyers can choose between two drivetrain options, both capable of reaching 45 km/h. In addition to the standard Supernova lighting, both bikes also come equipped with the powerful Magura Gustav Pro brake system. Both models are priced at €6.899 and are available in three colors and two frame sizes.

Suvea Trip Pro Speed: This version is aimed at fans of derailleur gears, but here it's an electronic version with automatic shifting. For this, Diamant uses the latest Shimano Cues Di2 electronic shifting system.

This version is aimed at fans of derailleur gears, but here it's an electronic version with automatic shifting. For this, Diamant uses the latest Shimano Cues Di2 electronic shifting system. Suvea Style Speed: Those who prefer a lower-maintenance option should opt for this version with belt drive and the continuously variable Enviolo HD hub gear.

Responsible manufacturing

Finally, a look at the ecological footprint: Diamant manufactures the frame from "low-carbon aluminum." According to the manufacturer, this material is produced using 100% renewable energy, which reduces emissions during frame production by over 50%. For the entire bike, this translates to a CO2 footprint reduction of approximately 15 to 20 percent compared to conventional models. This is a step we would like to see more often in the industry.

The Diamant Suvea Speed ​​on the web

www.diamantrad.com