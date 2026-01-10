Cube Nuroad SLX review: This aluminum gravel bike offers the same excellent value for money that one has come to expect from the brand. With its high-quality components, it's not just for beginners – especially after upgrading the wheelset, even sporty gravel enthusiasts will get their money's worth.

You often hear complaints about how expensive bicycles have become – and looking at top-of-the-line models in the performance segment, this is certainly true. With some manufacturers, €9.000 only covers the upper end of the mid-range; €13.000 or more is now commonplace for a truly top-of-the-line bike. This is difficult to explain to people who have only recently become interested in road bikes or gravel bikes – and this target group is growing rapidly. From 2020 to the present, the market share of these bikes has tripled, and it's easy to imagine that many new drop-bar enthusiasts want to get into the sport with a more affordable bike.

Cube Nuroad SLX: Affordable gravel riding without compromise

The good news: Starting from 1.500 For €1.699, you can find high-quality aluminum gravel bikes on the market with solid components that promise a lot of riding fun. Cube's Nuroad SLX, for example, shows what this looks like. It's by no means the cheapest gravel bike in the lineup of the major southern German manufacturer, but it's one that already feels very mature. In other words, the SLX requires virtually no compromises, unlike many cheaper gravel bikes.







It starts with the weight, which, without pedals, is 10,15 kilos in the medium size. Some similarly priced competitors weigh a kilo and a half more – and these are dimensions that definitely have a negative impact on handling. The Cube's wheelset (with tires, brake rotors, and cassette) weighs just over four kilos, which is naturally rather heavy. Saving several hundred grams here is easily achievable with a manageable investment, which in turn has a very positive effect on handling: The bike becomes more agile and maneuverable, making a lighter wheelset the perfect upgrade after the first few months on a gravel bike. At some point, everyone starts wondering if there's still room for improvement on their new favorite bike.







High-quality Shimano GRX-RX820

In this respect, the Cube Nuroad SLX doesn't offer much else. The manufacturer equips it with the Shimano GRX-RX820, which boasts smooth shifting and powerful brakes. It also comes with a GRX-610 crankset, which is only slightly heavier than Shimano's top-of-the-line model. The 10-51T twelve-speed cassette is geared with a wide range suitable for beginners, so the complete groupset really leaves nothing to be desired. Of course, electronic shifting offers even better performance, but then the Cube would be significantly more expensive. Retrofitting such a system is always possible – and thanks to the UDH rear dropout, you can even mount SRAM's new full-mount derailleurs on the aluminum frame.

This bike features perfectly smooth welds on the front triangle, giving it an almost carbon fiber look. It also offers various mounting options for accessories such as three bottle cages, bags, and fenders. Cube has also equipped this aluminum gravel bike with largely internal routing for the brake and shift cables. The brand's more affordable bikes with simpler aluminum frames still come with exposed cables under the cockpit.







Versatile geometry from fully equipped to sporty

Among the positive aspects of the Cube frame is its well-designed geometry, which combines a balanced riding position with pleasantly responsive steering. The frame's height increases significantly more than its length; those who prefer a more sporty riding position can achieve this by choosing a smaller frame size.







Another modern feature of the Cube is its generous tire clearance: 50 mm wide tires fit without mudguards, and even with them, 45 mm tires still fit. A comfortable ride is guaranteed, especially since Cube even includes a 240-gram, vibration-damping carbon seatpost. This detail also highlights the Cube's excellent value for money, which is complemented by a model with a 2x12-speed drivetrain that's €200 cheaper – though that one doesn't include the carbon seatpost. You'd have to dig much deeper into your pockets elsewhere for the same level of riding enjoyment. This also applies to Cube's top-of-the-line model, which costs just €5.999 Euro costs…

www.cube.eu